Meanwhile, Shane Pascoe and Shane Garvey have won a host of Zone titles and loom as serious contenders. The Towradgi Park duo begin their Zone Pairs campaign at home against Dapto Citizens' Rick McClelland and Brad Whitford on Sunday. Finally, 54 teams will line up for a shot at Zone President's Reserve Pairs with Windang BC the headquarters. The lower grade event features most Zone clubs and is always among the most competitive events with the champions likely to need six wins to be take the title. All three Zone Pairs events have scheduled their semi-finals and final on September 25. The champions in Open, Seniors and Reserve Pairs will represent Zone 16 at the State Championships next year.

