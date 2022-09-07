The calendar reads September, but the new 2022-23 bowls season is barely two months old with Zone 16 to commences its championship program with the Zone Pairs this weekend.
Kiama Bowling Club is headquarters for the Open and Seniors (Over 60s) Pairs, with Windang BC to run the Grade 5-7 Reserve Pairs and all three competitions commencing on Sunday. The Zone titles are Open-Gender and come during a two month men's only Illawarra pennants competition. Given most local clubs are well into scheduling their club championships and the Bowls NSW rep season is in full swing, all bowlers have had plenty of opportunity to work on their game.
It was just a few months ago that the 2021 Zone Open Pairs champions Brendan Aquilina and Lee Stinson (Warilla) went within an ace of winning the State crown. Orange-based Stinson, who is also the reigning Zone Singles champion, returns to defend his Zone Pairs crown with multi-world champion Jeremy Henry as his partner.
Thirty-two teams have nominated for the Open Pairs with Henry and Stinson to take on Kiama's Jim Towers and Geoff McIntyre in round one on Sunday morning. The winner will meet either Figtree Sports duo Denis Cooper-Steve Simeon or Warilla's Scott McQuilty-Wayne Crouch in round two. While it isn't the biggest field for a Zone Open Pairs, there's plenty of quality round one match-ups. Towradgi pairing Anthony Jones and Adam Martin take on Corrimal's Rick Murphy and Trent McMillan, while Adam Rodgers and Steve Wills will fly the flag for host club Kiama against leading Windang bowlers Dave Tyrrell and Daniel Davies.
The clash between Oak Flats' Paul Woods and Alan McDonald versus Bomaderry's Daniel Hiscox and Scott Bateup should be a beauty, while Todd James and Eric Haynes (Warilla) face Paul Robertson-Jared Hamilton (Woonona) in another tight contest in prospect. Warilla's international stars Corey Wedlock and Gary Kelly have returned from the Commonwealth Games in good form and loom as the team to beat. The Gorillas pairing can expect to be tested and face a tricky round one match against Corrimal's Ray Parkes and Gavin Aitken. Warilla have eight teams in the field of 32 and boast a number of strong pairings.
Meanwhile, Shane Pascoe and Shane Garvey have won a host of Zone titles and loom as serious contenders. The Towradgi Park duo begin their Zone Pairs campaign at home against Dapto Citizens' Rick McClelland and Brad Whitford on Sunday. Finally, 54 teams will line up for a shot at Zone President's Reserve Pairs with Windang BC the headquarters. The lower grade event features most Zone clubs and is always among the most competitive events with the champions likely to need six wins to be take the title. All three Zone Pairs events have scheduled their semi-finals and final on September 25. The champions in Open, Seniors and Reserve Pairs will represent Zone 16 at the State Championships next year.
Jackaroos stars Kelsey Cottrell and Aron Sherriff backed up their victories at the Australian Open and Australian Indoor to win the Golden Nugget Prestige Singles at Club Tweed.
Sherriff beat Warilla-based Northern Ireland international Gary Kelly 25-23 in a classic men's final while Cottrell overcame Jamie-Lee Worsnop 25-23 to claim the women's crown. Both 25-up finals were among the tournament's standout matches; Kelly rallied from 16-7 down trail 24-23 but held the winning shot before Sherriff calmly drew the championship shot with his final bowl. Cottrell and Worsnop were tied 23-23 before Cottrell's big match poise proved the difference.
The invitation-only event featured 12 male and 12 female elite bowlers. Warilla's Aaron Teys and Fairy Meadow's Dawn Hayman finished third in their section to just miss the semi-finals, while Kelly was runner-up in Section B and beat clubmate and Section A winner Corey Wedlock in their semi. Section B winner Sherriff dropped his opening game before overcoming Section A runner-up Nathan Pederson in their semi. Cottrell was unbeaten throughout and after finishing top of Section A (5wins+60) beat Natasha Van Eldik in their semi. Finally, in Illawarra men's pennants, all but three games in the four divisions were washed out last Saturday leaving the competition to be extended to the spare weekend of October 9-10.
Warilla and Towradgi remain unbeaten in Division One and meet at Towradgi in this Saturday's round five, while Figgy Number One host Corrimal, Woonona host Figgy Number Two, and Kiama are at home to Albion Park.
Figtree Sports have a strong hand in the Zone 16 Senior Pairs beginning on Sunday, including defending champion Alan Jones, who has a new partner and a first-round bye.
Jones won the rescheduled 2021 Zone Senior Pairs with Mark Kesby, with the Figtree duo reaching the recent State Finals. Jones will partner David Beard in this year's Zone O60's event with the duo having a first-round bye at Kiama BC this Sunday before facing Warilla's Peter Read and Rob Tynan on September 18.
Figtree have six teams in the Zone Seniors Pairs draw including the 2019 champs Harry Johnston and Mark Sunderland who meet Kiama's Ken Bryant and Murray Sheather in round one. Arguably the most enticing first round match features Figtree's Steve Sprod and Gordon Young against new Towradgi recruit Brian Suckley and good mate Robbie Warren, with Warren winning the 2020 Senior Pairs with Robin Smith. Among the other match-ups, Woonona's Wayne Johnston and Brian Bott take on Dapto Citizens' Max Donovan and Stuart Ellem in round one.
