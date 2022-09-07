Illawarra Mercury
Home/2022 UCI Road World Championships

Inflatable sculptures to take over Wollongong's Crown Street Mall during the UCI Road World Championships 2022

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated September 7 2022 - 5:09am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Watch out for SPINERGY, the inflatable giants made out of recycled PET drinking bottles similar to above, set to pop up through the Wollongong CBD in September. Above is Maurice Goldberg and Matthew Aberline from The Beautiful and Useful Studio. Picture supplied.

Giant inflatable art similar to that seen in Copenhagen, London and New York will bounce into Wollongong's CBD this month as part of celebrations surrounding the UCI Road World Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from 2022 UCI Road World Championships
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.