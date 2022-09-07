The scale of what is proposed for the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone has been described by one unionist as "truly mind boggling" while another has said a rush to green energy would put the local manufacturing sector at risk.
The two visions for the role of organised labour in the transition to net zero carbon emissions was laid out at the #Uniontowns Australia conference in Wollongong on Tuesday.
National research officer for the Maritime Union of Australia (MUA), Penny Howard highlighted the size of what has been put forward in the Expressions of Interest phase of the race to build renewable energy in the Illawarra.
"That resulted in companies saying they're interested in building two onshore wind projects, five solar projects, 11 big batteries, four pumped hydro projects, green hydrogen, green steel and eight offshore wind projects," she said.
Each one of the projects, Ms Howard said, would be roughly equivalent to the generation capacity of a traditional coal-fired power station, but the offshore wind projects alone would dwarf that.
"The offshore wind that's proposed is about 12 gigawatts. To give you a comparison, the entire current generation capacity in NSW is 19 gigawatts."
Ms Howard said in light of the natural disasters experienced in the Illawarra and projections of further disruptions as global temperatures rise, decarbonising industry was a priority.
"For a union [MUA] with members in coal export ports, working in the offshore oil and gas industry, this is incredibly challenging, but it's a challenge that we've got to face."
Others who spoke at the conference sounded a note of caution. Tony Callinan, Australian Workers Union NSW branch secretary said the manufacturing industry, in particular, had suffered years of high energy prices.
"In Australia, we're blessed with abundant energy reserves, coal, gas, uranium, hydrogen, renewables, we've got it all, but yet somehow we still managed to charge our business the world's highest prices for power and energy," he said.
"This has resulted in hundreds of thousands of jobs going offshore, and billions of dollars of investment loss to Australia."
To protect what is left of these industries and for them to have any hope of growing, Mr Callinan said existing power sources would need to be kept in place.
"The transition to a low carbon economy means that eventually, we won't need gas, coal and oil. Right now, manufacturing industries like steel, aluminium, glass and concrete are extremely energy intensive and they need reliable, affordable energy," he said.
"If the Greens and, let's be honest, some of our green comrades from within the ALP are successful in expediting the transition to green energy and banning new gas projects, that will have a catastrophic effect on our manufacturing industry."
Instead, Mr Callinan proposed introducing a gas reservation scheme on the east coast, similar to what is in place in Western Australia, to reduce the cost of gas prior to the introduction of green hydrogen, something he said was still some ways off.
"We're calling on the government to not take a narrow view focused on green hydrogen but prioritising hydrogen in general. There's nothing wrong with green hydrogen in future, but it is decades off being economic, and right now it's economic to produce hydrogen through other means."
Rather than spelling the end of manufacturing, Ms Howard said the transition to net zero would re-energise the local manufacturing sector, if local content is ensured.
"We've been working alongside other unions to make sure that those [Commonwealth offshore electricity] licences require local procurement, quality, secure jobs, use of Australian vessels and crew, good workforce transition and training from other energy sectors, and also benefits for First Nations people."
