Local counselling and mental health services are preparing to support a broken community after a horror crash claimed the lives of five teens last night in the small town of Buxton, 108km south-west of Sydney.
Following the devastating accident, Wollondilly Shire Council and South West Sydney Local Health District have coordinated counselling and mental health services from the local Buxton Community Hall today.
They will be working with Community Links Wellbeing to identify and respond to the community's needs at this difficult time, the Council shared on Facebook.
They urged residents who need support to head to the hall today or call Community Links Wellbeing on 4683 2776.
"Following the devastating accident at Buxton overnight, Wollondilly Shire Council would like to express our deep sadness at the loss of such precious young lives," they shared on Facebook.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved, the Picton High School and Buxton communities and the emergency responders who dealt with this heartbreaking scene."
"We understand that many will find it difficult to process and grieve this tragic event."
Psychologist Lisa Boland, who operates a practice in the neighbouring town of Thirlmere, said her team has reached out to the local schools to offer pro bono support to families and staff affected by the tragedy in the form of crisis counselling.
Although only a small practice, Ms Boland said she hopes to ease some of the burden on the school community during the difficult time.
"We have been devastated to learn that five students from Picton High School lost their lives in Buxton last night," Ms Boland said.
"Our condolences go out to all those in the community touched by this tragedy and we hope to assist in offering any support we can."
"Today we are confronted by the reality we have lost five of our young learners in one school," Murat Dizdar, the deputy secretary of education, said.
"As I understand the driver was a an ex student of ours at Picton High school having recently graduated.
"This incident cuts deep within that school community."
The NSW Education Department responded immediately and had two support teams on the ground first thing on Wednesday.
One team is dedicated to staff, the other to the students.
"We've got to recognise teacher professionals have been educating these young people at Picton High School since year 7," Mr Dizdar said.
"We have a separate team of counselling experts at the school to support a student body of close to 1100 students.
"I know that teachers do all they can to get to know their students ... the become like their own children inside the school gates.
"I'm heartened by the extent of support available at the school right now."
Wollondilly Shire councillor and former Picton High Teacher Suzy Brandstater shared her shock and devastation on Facebook, writing that the effects of the tragedy will be long-lasting for those in the community.
"Lives of families and friends of the teenagers will never be the same," Ms Brandstater wrote.
"I was a teacher at Picton High School for 34 years and we suffered a number of horrific losses and each one is still seared in my memory."
"The faces of students no longer sitting in front of me in class would go through my mind each time another accident happened or something triggered the memory of their loss."
"Traumatic events can have a cumulative effect."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline on 13 11 14; Mensline on 1300 789 978; Kids helpline on 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
