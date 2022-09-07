Soviet MIGs join 'Connie' on show at Shellharbour Airport tarmac days

New additions and old favourites will be on show when the volunteers at the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society head to Shellharbour Airport from Friday.
The monthly tarmac days run until Sunday and will feature the world's only flying Super Constellation "Connie".
She'll conduct a ground running of its four radial engines early on Friday afternoon.
Flying on Friday late morning will be a de Havilland Caribou, one of two maintained at HARS.
Former RAN Grumman Tracker 844 is due to fly on Saturday afternoon with visitors able to watch its wings fold down from aircraft carrier storage mode.
The Tracker also is due to fly on Sunday around midday.
For the first time since it was donated to HARS only last month, a distinctive Scottish Twin Pioneer will be in action on the ground over the weekend.
With its distinctive tri-tail it is the only one of almost 90 built during the 1950s which is still flying.
In addition, visitors will be able to check on work to put together former Soviet MIG-15 and MIG-17 jet fighters beside the MIG-21 already on show.
An air and ground display at Corrimal, north of Wollongong, on Saturday, September 17, will provide an impressive aviation-focused commemoration to mark 50 years since the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
Army cadets, Vietnam veterans and displays will support the show of Vietnam-era former RAAF and RAN aircraft from the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS).
