Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Soviet MIGs join 'Connie' on show at Shellharbour Airport tarmac days

By Newsroom
Updated September 7 2022 - 6:58am, first published 1:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteers continue the Mig restoration. Picture supplied.

New additions and old favourites will be on show when the volunteers at the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society head to Shellharbour Airport from Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.