Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal reported the seemingly never ending rain and wind each weekend that exasperates all anglers, kept boat crews well away from the ramps last weekend and earlier this week.
A few desperados broke out the luderick and bream gear to have a flick around sheltered washes that offered some minimal amount of respite from that persistent southerly.
Luderick was the main target species around harbours as these guys do not like the outside rough.
Shellharbour, Bellambi and Wollongong inner harbours saw fresh green weed and the ingenious green weed artificial flies worked a treat but burleying the fish up was a must to get them on the bite.
There were plenty of luderick caught in estuaries with Minnamurra (near the Road Bridge), the standout with weed and nippers the better options.
Off many sheltered rock platforms bream, drummer and some stonking large trevally were pulled from white water washes by using peeled royal red prawns and cunje baits suspended under a float, in the skinny bread and chook pellet burley used to get them in feeding mood.
Some drummer were absolute brutes, topping three kilograms kilos in a couple of cases, and a few bream pushed the kilo mark.
A coral trout has been captured off Sydney. Yes, normally a definite warm-water species but the fish was around 2kg and in excellent condition.
Common coral trout is one of almost 200 species identified by recently-published research that has significantly shifted their range south since 2003.
DPI scientists have collaborated with Redmap (Range Extension Database and Mapping) Australia (www.redmap.org.au) to produce a NSW report card showing how marine species distributions are changing along the NSW coastline based on sightings made by citizen scientists (fishers, divers, boaters and snorkelers).
The Redmap citizen science program enables anyone out on the water to spot, log and map any uncommon marine species not usually seen in their local area.
