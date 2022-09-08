Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sheltered harbours produce better action from luderick, bream

September 8 2022 - 2:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lynette Robb with her cracking snapper of 75cm, showing its huge knobby head. Picture supplied

Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal reported the seemingly never ending rain and wind each weekend that exasperates all anglers, kept boat crews well away from the ramps last weekend and earlier this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.