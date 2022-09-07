Wind turbines 100 metres above the ocean, located off the shores of the Illawarra would be one of the first of their kind in the world.
Currently, offshore wind farms are largely located in shallower waters, where the turbines can be affixed to the seabed.
This is the proposed method of constructing the Star of the South wind farm off the Gippsland coast in Victoria, however, the deeper seabed off the Illawarra coast requires floating turbines, as running the turbines into the ocean floor would be too expensive.
So far, floating turbines have been rolled out in three locations, two in Scotland and one in Portugal, and more are under construction in Norway.
Being further out at sea, floating wind farms take advantage of more consistent and stronger winds than can be found on land, Maritime Union of Australia national research officer Penny Howard said.
"The consistency of wind that we have off the coast of NSW, you only get that strength of consistent wind up on top of mountains, that are actually quite difficult to build the turbines on, and they're difficult to build the transmission infrastructure back to the big cities," she said.
In the Illawarra, wind farms are proposed to be built 15 kilometres offshore, roughly the distance from the Wollongong Lighthouse to Dapto. This would place them beyond the ships that anchor offshore while waiting to dock at Port Kembla, but the turbines would be visible on the horizon.
From their floating pads, undersea cables would transmit the power from the turbines to a local substation, likely to be the one existing in Dapto.
The electricity would then feed into the power grid.
The power generated by these turbines could have the potential to power the BlueScope steel works, run on green hydrogen produced with renewables.
With electricity demand expected to skyrocket as part of the shift from coal to green steel, the Blue Economy Cooperative Research Centre found floating offshore wind farms could supply the required power.
"Using hydrogen to produce Bluescope's current steel production would require 5-7.5 terawatt hours per year of electricity," the report's authors write.
"We have calculated that within 50km of the Dapto substation there is the potential for 11 TWh of offshore wind generation if the location is restricted to 30-50km from shore, or 38 TWh of offshore wind generation with no restriction on distance from shore."
How these turbines will be built remains an open question, however. The NSW government has committed "in principle" to establishing a policy for local content, jobs and skills in the renewable energy sector, but has not named a local content quota or target.
Some assembly would be required on site, but whether the towers, turbines and blades would be manufactured locally is unclear.
As strategies are developed, Ms Howard said it would be up to governments, unions and businesses to determine the approach.
"It's like we've got all the parts of the jigsaw sort of spread out on the table in a confusing pile. But the task of putting that together to make a roadmap for the future still needs to be carried out."
