Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Scale of offshore wind turbines proposed for Illawarra being to take shape

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 7 2022 - 4:20am, first published 2:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A video of floating offshore wind turbines being pulled out to sea in Norway. Credit: Jan Arne Wold / © Equinor

Wind turbines 100 metres above the ocean, located off the shores of the Illawarra would be one of the first of their kind in the world.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.