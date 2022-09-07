Scammers are ditching their "expiring Amazon account" and "undelivered parcel" tactics for a new creative "Hi Mum" phishing scam.
So successful it is in NSW that in the first seven months of this year, the average net result for scammers is $2329 for every call reported to one government website.
The "Hi Mum" scam also known as the family impersonation scam targets people through phone messages, pretending to be a family member in need of money.
When Wollongong resident, Kara Keenan, received a text from a contact named 'Dad' she nearly fell for it.
"The message said that my dad was stuck at the petrol station with the wrong debit card and needed money transferred to another account," she said.
The 27-year-old was convinced it was her dad but then noticed there was no conversation history or contact information for the contact.
According to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) Scamwatch more than 1150 Australians fell victim to this particular scam in the first seven months of this year, with total reported losses of $2.6 million.
"Scammers will stop at nothing to get your personal details or money and this particular scam is designed to pull your heartstrings," ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.
An ACCC spokesperson said there were 395 reports of "Hi Mum" scams in NSW with total losses of $920,046 reported between January 2022 and July 2022.
"NSW had the highest number of 'Hi Mum' scam-related reports and losses compared to the other states and territories, for the period," the spokesperson said.
The amount lost to phishing scams all over Australia witnessed a sharp incline in the month of July, with almost a 184 per cent rise from June.
Apart from the "Hi Mum" hoax, scammers have also tried to entrap Illawarra residents with a range of shakedowns.
UOW student, Stephanie Alexandra, said she receives Amazon scam calls all the time and when she missed one and called to make sure it wasn't important, she was shocked at the outcome.
"It was a guy who sounded very confused and said that he hadn't called me. I think scammers somehow hijack people's personal numbers to make calls from," she said.
Shellharbour's Dylan Niel Irwin-Haywood, has also been on the receiving end of multiple scam calls but his way of managing such calls might be a little different to others.
"Someone supposedly from the FBI called me and said there was an arrest warrant for me, so I put on my best Brooklyn accept and said 'you'll never take me alive coppers'," he said.
People who detect a scam, regardless of whether they have lost money, can report scams and learn more about how to get help on the Scamwatch website.
