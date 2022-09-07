Ellen Perez is one step away from a Grand Slam final.
As exciting as that is, the Shellharbour talent isn't getting ahead of herself, instead concentrating on the women's doubles semi-final she'll play on Friday.
Perez and doubles partner American Nicole Melichar-Martinez were challenged, but survived an epic quarter-final against on Wednesday (AEDT) to move into the final eight at Flushing Meadows.
The No.10 seeds dropped the first set to Kirsten Flipkens and Sara Sorribes Tormo, before fighting back in a three-hour thriller to prevail 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4.
Perez told the Mercury from New York she couldn't be more proud.
"It feels amazing to be able to score a comeback win and reach my first semi-final. Having success at a Grand Slam like that is what us players dream of and work hard for, so to finally see it paying off is an awesome feeling," Perez said.
"But I'm still hungry for more and the work doesn't stop here. We have come this far and have our eyes set on the prize, so we're looking forward to the next match and opportunity ahead of us."
The result means Perez has booked a spot in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in her career and continues a hot streak of success for the doubles combo.
Perez's previous best slam result was at Wimbledon earlier this year where, with Melichar-Martinez, she made the quarter-finals.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez headed into the Open on the back of winning a WTA 250 title in Cleveland, and have now claimed victory in their past eight matches in a row.
This year is Perez's best US Open campaign in four attempts, beating her third-round run three years ago.
"The secret to our success is just how we combine on serve and at the net. We are both very aggressive and like to play on our terms and we are both extremely confident at the moment," Perez said.
"We have each other's backs no matter the situation we are in and really believe in one another, which I think is most important thing."
The 26-year-old received plenty of support on social media following Wednesday's victory, including from Aussie tennis great Sam Stosur and her Fed Cup partner, Storm Sanders.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez will meet the winner of Thursday's quarter-final between Czech pair Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova and the team of Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos.
The semi-final is set to go ahead on Friday (AEDT).
"We are expecting a tough semi, no matter who we play. We have played both teams recently, and had tough matches. They're arguably the two best teams in the world at the moment," Perez said.
"The Czech team won the Australian Open and Wimbledon, and the other team is leading the race for the most points won this year. To be fair, the Czech girls would be leading the race if Wimbledon points were awarded. So that [quarter-final] will make for a great match and one I'm eager to watch."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
