As parts of the city will be cordoned off to make way for the largest sporting event to ever grace the Illawarra, residents may have to adjust their routines temporarily - including bin night.
Wollongong City Council has confirmed waste will still be collected during the 2022 UCI Road World Championships race week from September 17 to 25, however it asked residents to put their bins out the night before their typical bin day.
"For most of our residents, collections of all red, yellow and green bins will operate as normal," a council spokesperson said.
"We're asking all residents to put their bins out the night before as in many suburbs bin pickups will start earlier than usual. Once your bins have been emptied, make sure you take it back in as soon as you can."
The spokesperson said council has worked closely with waste company Remondis to coordinate bin collection for residents living on, or near the race route.
Residents who have had the time and day of their bin night changed have been contacted by council via post.
"During the championships, resident bin collections will continue as normal in most areas," the council spokesperson said.
"However, for some residents, the time and day you need to put your bins out will change.
"It's important to note that the changes to bin pick-up days will also affect some houses that are not directly on the race route.
"Residents with changes to their collections have been contacted by post and we've let them know what they need to do to make sure their bins are collected."
Council has reminded residents who miss a collection day to contact Remondis on 1300 362 360.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
