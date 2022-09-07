Albion Park topple Wests to book grand final spot

Albion Park moved into the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey grand final with an emphatic 3-1 win over minor premiers Wests in the major semi-final at Unanderra last Sunday.
The Eagles win was decided in a five minute break between the second and third quarters after which the Devils came back with several opportunities to score but the Park custodian in goal Nathan Ackroyd denied them the comeback.
Park coach Scott Govers said his team played well and took their chances when it counted and earning the week off was a huge bonus.
"Our defence played well and Ackroyd was superb," Govers said.
"The last quarter we handled well. A few mistakes we made at the back but Ackroyd was able to clean up the mess."
After an even first quarter, the Devils held the upper hand in the second quarter until the last minute when Park earned a penalty corner and Govers duly converted for a 1-0 lead.
Coming into the opening five minutes of the third quarter, the Eagles went 3-0 ahead with a great reverse stick shot from Christian Halyard and Darcey Kast adding the third with a shot from the top of the circle after receiving a square ball.
The fourth quarter saw Wests dominate play with Park goalkeeper Ackroyd making numerous saves from Tom Dolby, but he could not avoid Michael Arthur pulling one back in the last five minutes of the game.
Wests coach David Rieck was disappointed with the result after a good start.
"We played well enough to win if we took our chances and didn't have five minutes of letting three goals in. Doesn't take much to turn a game around does it?" Rieck said.
The minor semi saw University beat the favourites Fairy Meadow in a high scoring 8-3 win. The Students will now face Wests in the preliminary final this Sunday.
With Kieren Govers and Alex Shaw back in the team from injuries, Meadow took the early through Govers but the Students applied full pressure after this and led 4-1 at the break with goals from Ethan Bambridge, a brace from Jack Boyd and William Orth.
University kept up the pressure in the second half with four more goals from Liam Dobbie, Callum Mackay and Orth completing his hat trick. Meadow replied through Govers and Scott Crisafi for a late challenge.
A sad end for Meadow coach Dean Nealon who said the team suffered trying to chase the game to get back into it till the final whistle and hence the big score.
The women's semis saw the favourites Albion Park relegated to the preliminary final when the defending premiers University hit them 6-1 to record a big upset and their first win over Park this season.
The Students did not allow Park to advance into their circle and went on the offensive throughout the game scoring through Esther Hotham and Miri Maroney who scored braces, Lucinda Preeo and captain Maddison Rosser.
Park scored their goal late in the final quarter through Demi Stewart.Another upset in the minor semi where Meadow surprised the more fancied Wests with a 3-0 win and the goals coming from a double by Comfort Hopkins and Tegan Mackay.
