Albion Park topple Wests to book grand final spot

By Tony de Souza
Updated September 7 2022 - 4:44am, first published 4:19am
Parks Darcey Kast who scored the crucial third goal in his side's 3-1 win over Wests.

Albion Park moved into the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey grand final with an emphatic 3-1 win over minor premiers Wests in the major semi-final at Unanderra last Sunday.

