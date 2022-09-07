Illawarra Mercury
Why the Illawarra Mercury has not named Buxton horror crash victims

Updated September 7 2022 - 7:36am, first published 4:34am
Flowers laid in remembrance of the teenagers who died in a car accident in Buxton. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Readers of the Illawarra Mercury woke up to the most devastating news on Wednesday. Six teenagers were involved in an horrific crash, five had died, and one would endure mental torture for the rest of his life.

