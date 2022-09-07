Why the Illawarra Mercury has not named Buxton horror crash victims

Readers of the Illawarra Mercury woke up to the most devastating news on Wednesday. Six teenagers were involved in an horrific crash, five had died, and one would endure mental torture for the rest of his life.
Two girls aged 14, another aged 15, and two boys aged 15 and 16 are dead, leaving family and friends to deal with unimaginable pain and a community in turmoil. The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle - the sole survivor - was arrested. Many news outlets have named those who lost their lives on Tuesday night. Others have also named the driver.
The Mercury has not, and we will not name anyone involved before we have met our publication's legal and ethical standards. Journalists are often portrayed as lacking empathy, but empathy is often the reason why we become storytellers. We aim to understand and for others to find understanding in our work.
The young man driving at the time of the accident has just lost five of his friends. He is grieving, and suffering mental anguish.
A decision to publish his name cannot be taken lightly and must be done with sensitivity to the teenager, his family and the wider community.
The Mercury has been unable to verify the driver's name on the record with the police. An arrest has been made, but if we publish incorrect information, we could affect the outcome of any potential court case as well as damage the reputation of an innocent individual.
We will not name the driver unless he appears in court or the police verify his name. We do this with respect to the community and our legal system.
As for the young people who have lost their lives, we know it's important to the community to know their names and see their faces. But as a publisher, we must ensure we are not causing any more harm to a community with its heart ripped out. We must also make sure we've got the details correct.
Again, police have not verified the victims' names, and it is not our place to name them without their family's consent. Do their extended relatives even know yet?
Aside from our moral obligations, there are legal restrictions to consider around naming child victims of crime and alleged crime.
We have been transparent about our coverage as we feel we owe it to those suffering in the Buxton, Tahmoor and Picton communities. These are extensions of our communities. We care for them as we would our own.
Our journalists must balance on a fine line to keep people informed respectfully. We won't always get it right but you can be assured knowing that integrity, truth and compassion guide us in our decision-making.
Gayle Tomlinson
