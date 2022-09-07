The NSW government has offered "in principle" support to establish a policy for local content, jobs and skills in the construction of renewable energy projects, including the $43 billion of interest in the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone.
The commitment follows the plan for the transition to zero emissions, produced by the NSW Renewable Energy Sector Board.
The plan includes a number of recommendations, the first of which is to establish a policy for local content, jobs and skills in the sector.
Wollongong MP Paul Scully, who led the push for a local content commitment in the legislation establishing renewable energy zones in NSW, welcomed the support, but said the government had to go further to deliver on its promise.
"What we need now is the government to go beyond 'support in principle' for a lot of these recommendations, and make sure that they are the minimum requirements of tenders and specifications around developments and projects in renewable energy zones," he said.
While Mr Scully said the final local content quota would be determined on a case by case basis, having a firm commitment would catalyse private-sector investment.
"What we've got to do is set a target that encourages investment, skills development and helps to build the supply chains, so that we can not only deal with our own region, we can export our capability to other regions, whether other regions of Australia or other regions of Southeast Asia, as as demand continues to grow."
A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Planning and Environment said the government had a number of mechanisms in place to support local content in renewable energy projects.
"The Government supports local content, jobs and skills through a range of mechanisms, including the requirement under the Electricity Infrastructure Investment Act 2020 for the Minister and the Consumer Trustee to take the Board's plan into account when exercising their functions under the Act," the spokesperson said.
"The NSW Government also has a range of related policies in place, including the Small to Medium Enterprise and Regional Procurement Policy, the Aboriginal Procurement Policy and the Infrastructure Skills Legacy Program."
