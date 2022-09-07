Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

NSW government offers 'in principle' support to local content in renewables

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:39am, first published 5:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong MP Paul Scully said greater certainty is needed on local content quotas to support local manufacturing of renewable energy infrastructure. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

The NSW government has offered "in principle" support to establish a policy for local content, jobs and skills in the construction of renewable energy projects, including the $43 billion of interest in the Illawarra Renewable Energy Zone.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.