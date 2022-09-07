Wanted man from Wollongong found, arrested, refused bail

A Wollongong man wanted for a raft of offences will face even more charges after allegedly trying to resist arrest and flee from police.
Late last month, officers attached to Wollongong Police District's Proactive Crime Team began inquiries to find a 19-year-old man wanted by virtue of an outstanding arrest warrant in relation to property and theft offences.
After more inquiries and a public appeal, the Sutherland Shire Proactive Crime Team spotted the wanted man at Gymea, just after 4pm Tuesday.
Police will allege he provided them with a false name before resisting arrest and attempting to flee.
An off-duty officer intervened and helped restrain the man, who was then taken to Sutherland Police Station where he was charged with eight offences, including:
The outstanding warrant was also executed.
He was refused bail to appear in Sutherland Local Court on Wednesday.
