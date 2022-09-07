Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wanted man from Wollongong found, arrested, refused bail

By Newsroom
Updated September 7 2022 - 5:56am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanted man from Wollongong found, arrested, refused bail

A Wollongong man wanted for a raft of offences will face even more charges after allegedly trying to resist arrest and flee from police.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.