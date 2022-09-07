The city of Wollongong is about to begin buzzing with big screens and party precincts setup around town for the biggest sporting event the region has ever hosted.
While not everyone will be fans of cycling, the UCI Road World Championships are bringing an array of entertainment and visitors to the Illawarra from September 17 to 25.
Advertisement
Unofficial fan zones can be found at the Cabbage Tree Hotel in Fairy Meadow, as well as what's being dubbed as "Dutch Corner" with the Illawarra Dutch Association creating a fanfare on the corner of Gipps Road and Braeside Avenue.
The Fraternity Club will become "Italian Corner" with a big screen, food stalls, outdoor seating, coffee van, outside bar, live DJ and kids activities (which varies by the day).
Wiseman Park Bowling Club in Gwynneville will become "Australian corner", with free barefoot bowls, outdoor games, live broadcast of the races, Australian themed meals and music.
From September 23 to 25 Ramah Avenue will welcome spectators to view the steepest climb of the Wollongong City Circuit as part of the road races. Popular among cycling fans, bathrooms (at Pleasant Heights Public School) and spectator services volunteers will be there to support fans.
Mount Keira Demonstration School will host a celebration and a viewing location for the Elite Road Race (the steepest section of the Mount Keira Climb) on the main race days of September 24 and 25.
Official fan zones with pop-up bars, food, expo stalls and entertainment will be found in the heart of Wollongong at Lang Park.
Spectators will also have access to bike parking, toilets, rest areas and a viewing platform.
Helensburgh's Rex Jackson Oval will host the family-friendly Spin Fest on Friday September 23, before celebrating the Elite Road Races across the Saturday and Sunday with big screen, food and coffee vendors plus local businesses.
AusCycling will also have a party about one kilometre from the finish line at Osborne Park on Cliff Road, with food and drink from the Anchorage Restaurant, the chance to have a mechanical check up with Ride Nation and cheer on the Aussies with compatriots.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.