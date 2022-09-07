Growing up in Campbelltown, Jacki Johnson said she, along with her parents and four siblings, would regularly make the trip down Picton Road to the shores of the Illawarra.
"Because we always came down on holidays, the Illawarra became a special place for us," she said.
Now, as the Illawarra-Shoalhaven Commissioner for the Greater Cities Commission, one of Ms Johnson's key tasks will be improving that connection between the rapidly growing region where she grew up and the Illawarra.
Ms Johnson, appointed last Friday to the position, said she hoped to be the voice for the Illawarra's as part of the planning for the Six Cities Region.
"My role will be to make sure that the Illawarra's voice is heard on things like the Infrastructure Plan, for example and engaging locally."
Ms Johnson steps into the role as the Greater Cities Commission prepares to release the first of the discussion papers that will inform the City Plans which will be released in 2023.
These plans will inform the future development of the Illawarra-Shoalhaven as the region is knitted together with the three cities of Greater Sydney, the Central Coast and Newcastle and the Lower Hunter.
Connectivity is expected to be a key part of the plan, something that Ms Johnson said is a priority.
"We are going to benefit from the [Western Sydney] Airport, as we should, but what will that mean for roads, and what is the role of Port Kembla," she said.
Within the Illawarra-Shoalhaven City Region, which stretches 150 kilometres along the coast - much further than any of the other regions - the challenge will also be to create connections that serve the local population.
"We start to think about the livability of our city in terms of exercise and entertainment," Ms Johnson said. "As we've got a growing population, all those things become very important in how people make the most of the space where we live."
Ms Johnson said she expects to be assisted in this regard by the existing networks between the four local governments that make up the Illawarra-Shoalhaven and the collaboration she had seen there already.
"What I was really impressed with was the way our four mayors work together. The four LGAs are independent of each other but there are great opportunities when they work together."
However, as the City Commissioner for the Illawarra-Shoalhaven, Ms Johnson said she had a different role to play than that of elected representatives, and brought with her an extensive experience in the finance industry and in particular the insurance sector.
Prior to stepping down from her role in the sector, Ms Johnson held roles including CEO of Insurance Australia Group New Zealand and director of the Insurance Council of New Zealand. Ms Johnson held key roles in the rebuilding of Christchurch after the 2011 earthquake.
With the Illawarra-Shoalhaven susceptible to natural disasters such as flooding and bushfires, Ms Johnson said future development would have to be aware of these risks and plan accordingly.
Coming from the private sector, a key priority will be using planning instruments as a way to unlock capital and investment.
"Decarbonisation will be the biggest transition any of us will ever see in our career and there is enough capital to go around, so how do we make sure Illawarra gets part of that capital?"
With a four year term ahead of her, Ms Johnson said she hoped to leave her role having helped to make the Illawarra a socially, environmentally and economically sustainable region, and for it to be that special place for the next generations, just as it did for her and her family growing up.
"I'm a grandmother of a two year old now, so I'm focused on making sure Evelyn has great opportunities in our region, that she doesn't have to travel away from her region to have amazing opportunities and that she can have those in education and work in our region."
