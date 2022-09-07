KICKOFF: Steelers Harvey Norman Premiership bid gets rubber stamp

It's official - the Illawarra Steelers are back.
The scarlet and white will feature in the NSW Women's Premiership, with the Steelers standalone bid rubber-stamped by the NSW Rugby League this week.
Advertisement
It will see the Steelers feature at state level since the likes of Tarsha Gale, Julie McGuffie and Nat Dwyer turned out for the "the unbeatables" during the 1990s.
As confirmed last month, junior Steelers alumnus and Jillaroos star Keeley Davis will return as club captain, while coach Alicia-Kate Hawke on Wednesday confirmed incumbent Blues halfback Rachael Pearson will also don the Steelers jumper next year.
In a sign of things to come, Steelers Tarsha Gale Cup graduate and NRLW star Teagan Berry will also turn out for Hawke's side, as will rising star Salma Nour.
Beyond that Hawke's received more than 60 expressions of interest from players looking to be a part of the inaugural squad.
"It's really good to know that it's finally set because it feels like we've been saying 'definitely next year, definitely next year' for quite a while," Hawke said.
"It's great to finally be able to a hundred per cent say it's done and dusted and locked in, the Steelers are in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership.
"We've had a lot of expressions of interest [from players]. We've had some girls that are still feeling that loyalty and obligation to where they're [currently] playing.
"That's totally understandable, but we've definitely had some of our key players say very quickly that they're desperate to get back into the red jersey.
"We really appreciate that and we're really excited to give them a pathway back in their own home colours."
Locking in two members of the NSW spine that claimed this year's State of Origin Shield in Davis and Pearson is a major coup.
"Obviously Keeley Davis is a big one, she'll be our club captain, but we've also got Rachael Pearson as our seven," Hawke said.
"She's a Hay girl but she's come through the Illawarra with Helensburgh and our local competition, and we've also got Teagan Berry and Salma Nour.
"They're a couple of young ones that have come through our system as far as Lisa Fiaola and Tarsha Gale squads so it's a double-win having them there.
"I'm excited about the fact we have some of those key positions locked in with some experience, and now the focus will be on providing the opportunity for the young girls coming through."
While there are more marquee signings to come, Hawke said the major focus will be on the pathway that has previously stopped dead at senior level.
"We're not trying to just fill it with NRLW players, we want to give girls the opportunity to step up and show what they can do so they can be future NRLW players," Hawke said.
Advertisement
"We're looking at success in a humber of ways. One of the main ones before success on the ladder is the success of the pathway and being able to prove girls can go straight through our pathway and into the NRLW.
"I'll be gauging success off how many girls we can get into an NRLW contract but obviously, to have those coaches come looking, you need to be sitting high on the ladder."
While the likes of Davis, Pearson and Berry are high-profile gets, it's Nour who perhaps best illustrates the benefits of the successful bid.
The livewire dummy-half earned a maiden NRLW contract with the Dragons this season on the back of an outstanding Tarsha Gale Cup campaign, grabbing 10 tries in eight games as Steelers skipper.
The teenager has been an understudy to Davis and Quincy Dodd at NRLW level, but Hawke's confident the Corrimal Cougars alum can make a major impact at state cup level next season.
Advertisement
"At the moment she's sitting behind a couple of great nines at NRLW, but I'm really looking forward to seeing her stamp herself on the Harvey Norman competition next year," Hawke said.
"She's nipping at Keeley's heels right now, but I think if she gets that opportunity at nine or 14 week in week out, everyone will really see what she can do."
Having dipped her toe in the top-grade competition with St Marys this year, Nour said inking a commitment to the Steelers was a no-brainer.
"It means a lot to me, I came through Lisa Fiaola with the Steelers and then three years with Tarsha Gale Cup," Nour said.
"I went to Harvey Norman last year because unfortunately we didn't have a [Steelers] team, but knowing I have a team to come to next year is really exciting.
"It's something I've always wanted to do. I didn't have to second guess it or think about my options."
Advertisement
A dynamic running hooker, Nour's been named in Jamie Soward's extended squad for Saturday's NRLW clash with Brisbane.
With Soward plainly stating he's still looking for the right formula in attack, she may crack a debut sooner rather than later, though she's currently more than happy being "a sponge" around Davis and Dodd.
"Keeley's been a massive asset in helping me develop as a player," Nour said.
"She's honestly an idol to me. I take it as a positive because they're two of the best hookers in the world. My time will come, I just need to be patient.
"I was a development player last year and training with the girls felt a bit surreal, but now I've got a contract. I just flies by.
Advertisement
"You've just got to be ready, you never know what's going to happen. There's four new teams in the [NRLW] competition next year so Sowie's always telling me to keep at it and eventually my time will come."
Download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below ...
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.