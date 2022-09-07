A new festival will enable Illawarra kids to get their hands on some of the latest technology and start pitching their business ideas.
The Young Eyes Festival of Innovation will run on October 8 in the Wollongong Town Hall and is hosted by Zig Zag Hub.
Advertisement
Ken Kencevski, from local IT firm Devika, said he hoped to be able to show young locals the possibilities in the region.
"They don't have to go to Silicon Valley to work for a company to build these things, they can be living locally, in a really awesome community and have access to the same tech being used by leading-edge companies," he said.
Mr Kencevski will be demonstrating his business's work with virtual reality technology, alongside other speakers and workshops covering robotics, drones and Minecraft.
Carmen Rudd, Zig Zag Hub managing director, said the focus would be giving children the tool to experiment.
"This event is all about opening up young minds to what's possible, both today and tomorrow," she said.
Part of the festival will include a pitch fest, where local students will share their entrepreneurial ideas for a start up business, competing to be named Young Entrepreneur of the year and win a 12-month launch to market program for their idea.
Mr Kencevski, whose company creates technology products for use in the classroom, said he's seen how young people pick up and run with technology.
"Kids these days are natively digital, they've grown up with technology, and that evolution of technology makes it a lot easier for them to get it and use it."
Next generation digital tools also enable greater retention, Mr Kencevski said.
"Knowledge retention within classrooms is between two and four per cent compared to 37 per cent with the VR experience that we built."
The potential applications for the technology will be only limited by those in attendance on the day.
"People might think virtual reality is just entertainment, but really, we're using it as an operational tool for organisations," Mr Kencevski said. "Just like we've moved more from using a web browser to mobile apps, the next user interface will be holograms, whether they're augmented or virtual reality."
Event organisers hope to run the festival yearly. Entry is free and attendees are invited to make a donation to Cloud School, which supports disadvantaged youth in Australia and overseas.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.