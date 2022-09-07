Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Young Eyes technology and innovation festival to launch in October

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darius Garner and Entrepreneurship for Creative Kids facilitator Andre Hollis at the Zig Zag hub this year. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A new festival will enable Illawarra kids to get their hands on some of the latest technology and start pitching their business ideas.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.