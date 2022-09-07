Illawarra Mercury
Samuel Griffiths' matter adjourned in Wollongong Local Court until September 21

By Louise Negline
Updated September 7 2022 - 10:05am, first published 6:59am
The scene of the fatal crash on Crown St. Picture by Anna Warr.

A man is facing charges including dangerous driving occasioning death after a fatal bus accident on Crown Street, Wollongong on June 27.

