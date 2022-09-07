A man is facing charges including dangerous driving occasioning death after a fatal bus accident on Crown Street, Wollongong on June 27.
Samuel Griffiths, 32, was not in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
His lawyer sent an email requesting a two-week adjournment for outstanding documents to be received. It's alleged Griffiths knocked down a female pedestrian who later died from her injuries.
The Stanwell Park resident is yet to a enter a plea and the matter will return to court on September 21.
