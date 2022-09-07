Illawarra Mercury
Tributes flow for Aunty Velma 'Val' Mulcahy

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:49am, first published 7:00am
Tributes flow for Aunty Velma 'Val' Mulcahy
  • This article contains the name and image of an Aboriginal person who has passed. The family has given us permission to use her name and image.

Aboriginal Elder Aunty Velma Mulcahy OAM has been remembered by her friends and family as a caring and influential woman who played a pivotal role in reviving Aboriginal culture in the district.

