Tributes flow for Aunty Velma 'Val' Mulcahy

Aboriginal Elder Aunty Velma Mulcahy OAM has been remembered by her friends and family as a caring and influential woman who played a pivotal role in reviving Aboriginal culture in the district.
Aunty Val passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022, aged 87.
A statement on behalf of the Russell and Saunders said Aunty Val was loved dearly by her family.
"Her infectious personality and unwavering honesty will be greatly missed," they said.
"She helped foster Aboriginal identity for many Aboriginal people within the community through teaching culture, language, and history in schools throughout the area and was one of the founders of the Yamanda Aboriginal Community Cultural Centre.
"A truly caring and influential woman, her legacy lives on through her family, and all that she did for the Southern Highlands community."
Gundungurra Elder Aunty Sharyn Hall paid tribute to Aunty Val as well as Senior Elder Aunty Merle Williams who also passed away.
"We pay our respects to two strong leaders in human rights and the right to be on country moving into the future," she said.
"They will be sadly missed by the Gundungurra people."
Convener of the Wingecarribee Reconciliation Group, Aunty Trish Levett thanked Aunty Val for "all the yarns and guidance".
"I remember the first day you knocked on my door to let me know you had moved to the Southern Highlands, and from that day there was no stopping us," she said.
"We set up the Yamanda Aboriginal Association with Wendy Lotter, the Ngununggula dance group, fought to get Aboriginal positions, culture in schools, you, Wendy and I headed a state-wide program in the women's goals, the list goes on and on.
"Sending love to my Gundungurra community at home on Country and thinking of all the family during this very sad time of Sorry Business.
"See you behind the morning star Aunt."
Jo Albany remembered Aunty Val as an "indomitable worker" who challenged her for more than 20 years to step up.
" 'Brigadoon' will miss you. You could tell a great yarn and had such a wicked sense of humour, behind those blue eyes and love of "honeymoons" was the girl from 'the mish'," she said.
"That Lapa girl who had so much loss, became a politician, genealogist, comedian, and Elder who worked and volunteered till the very end for her community. Her contribution to Gundungurra 'Woonjeegaaribay' Southern Highlands NSW Country is undeniable.
"Her legacy will live on in many tangible and intangible ways.
"Your love of Gundungurra Language is one of the many gifts you shared as seen in your niece's poetry project with Red Room.
"I will miss hearing 'Jo Albany you stay there I'm not done talking yet.'
"RIP your work is done. Thankyou Aunty Val"
Cinnamon Johnson, a Yamanda Aboriginal Association employee said assisting Aunty Val over the past seven years had been a wonderful experience.
"She had a wealth of knowledge that she would happily pass on we created language programs and educational resources for the schools and community," she said.
"She was a proud aboriginal woman who always had the drive to push and fight for what she believed in she helped the community and was always there when you needed someone's help. She has taught this community and all those around her about her culture her history and the words we couldn't say even though she taught us how.
"She had a deep passion and desire to help the community and pass on her knowledge and she will be deeply missed by all who had met her.
"She worked in the schools in the Southern Highlands for many years and worked with the schools on different projects. Bowral High School was one of the first schools that undertook the language program when it was first beginning.
"The park at Renwick has the story of Wirritjirribin the lyrebird. The animals carved in the walkway and columns were carved by Yamanda members the story is one that Aunty Val loved; it was one of her favourites.
"She enjoyed meeting new people and helping those around her. She had many stories from her life that everyone enjoyed hearing and she always made you feel welcome."
Wingecarribee Reconciliation Group member Sally Waterford said the group passed on its condolences to Aunty Val's family.
"She will be deeply missed," she said.
"Aunty Val moved to the Highlands in the late 90s and dismayed by the lack of services and support for local Aboriginal people, she began advocating for services as a dedicated volunteer community development worker.
"In August 2000, Aunty Val addressed the Wingecarribee Council Community Services Consultative committee about the needs of Indigenous people in the Highlands. As a result, she was asked to help form an Indigenous working party to advise the council.
"The group later became the Yamanda Aboriginal Association.
"In July 2009, Aunty Val finally achieved her dream of a local Aboriginal Cultural Centre. The first was at the old Bowral Courthouse, later the centre was moved to Moss Vale, and then to Rainbow Street Mittagong.
"Aunty Val did "Welcome to Country" at many events over a decade. She never missed an opportunity during these times to advocate for the needs of local people."
Southern Highlands artist Ben Quilty paid tribute to Aunty Val, calling her the "godmother" of Ngununggula art gallery.
"Aunty Val is the founding Aunty, the godmother of Ngununggula," he said.
"She taught us language and gave us the word, Ngununggula.
"Without her, the whole project would not have happened."
Former Wingecarribee Shire councillor and mayor Larry Whipper paid his respects to Aunty Val.
"With the passing of Aunty Val, we have lost a significant and direct link to the past and the Aboriginal history of this land," he said.
"Her life was a living storybook. These stories were often chilling and shocking. At other times, humorous and endearing. She lived the life. What she spoke about came from experience and not second-hand.
"These experiences were forged from life. The life of an Aboriginal woman who grew up on a mission, her father taken away from her and fighting for human dignity and justice, not only for herself but for her people.
"Her stories were not from books or google. She was a unique Aboriginal woman. Strong and forthright. She did not suffer fools."
Larry said that what Aunty Val had done for reconciliation in the Southern Highlands was "massive".
"Her desire for recognition of Aboriginal people and their rights was foremost in her mind," he said.
"I first met Aunty Val in the mid-1990s before entering the council. I was impressed by her honesty and passion. She was the real deal.
"A traditional Elder with a direct connection to Gundungarra land."
Larry said Aunty Val became one of his closest friends and allies, and his respect for her never tired.
"I know Aunty will be missed sorely, but her spirit and her legacy will live well beyond us all.
"Until the very end she was strong, outspoken and a true example of a proud Aboriginal and a mentor to many. You will be missed my dear friend, but never forgotten."
Former Wingecarribee Shire Council mayor and councillor Duncan Gair also paid tribute to Aunty Val.
Duncan said Aunty Val was asked on many occasions to speak at the council functions.
"Aunty Val would be asked to do Welcome to Country," he said. "I believe Aunty Val loved these occasions.
"Aunty Val always spoke her mind. You were never sure what would be said, how it would be said and who may be in the firing line of what was said.
"Her support was obvious.
"Aunty Val never missed an opportunity to garner support for her culture, something that the Indigenous community should be very proud of.
"Aunty Val did not pretend to be someone other than herself and she did so with pride and passion.
"Her commitment, achievements and contribution to the Southern Highlands will be greatly missed."
Helen McCue remembered Aunty Val as someone who was deeply passionate about young people and would attend Southern Highlands Foundation meetings.
"As the local Indigenous Elder, she would advise us of the needs of the community. Among these was the need for higher-level University education and scholarships.
"She was there to do Welcome to Country at all of our fundraising activities including a highly successful Indigenous Film Festival that involved hundreds of local school children.
"Aunty Val was an extraordinary woman, dedicated to justice and truth-telling for her people. She will be greatly missed."
Former Wingecarribee Reconciliation Group patron and committee member Madeline Malcolm remembered Aunty Val fondly.
"Aunty Val taught me to shut up and listen," she said.
A memorial event will be held at the Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Mittagong on Saturday, September 24, at 10am.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
