Driver charged after fatal crash at Buxton

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated September 7 2022 - 9:16pm, first published 9:03pm
The site of the crash on Wednesday. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

An 18-year-old has been charged in relation to the Buxton crash that claimed the lives of five teenagers this week.

