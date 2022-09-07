An 18-year-old has been charged in relation to the Buxton crash that claimed the lives of five teenagers this week.
He was the driver of a Nissan ute that left the road and struck a tree about 8pm on Tuesday, on East Parade.
He suffered non-life-threatening-injuries but his five passengers all died at the scene.
They included three teenage girls - two aged 14 and one aged 15 - and two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16.
Specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit examined the crime scene.
The driver was arrested in Bargo early on Wednesday afternoon following his release from hospital.
He was subsequently charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous.
The Bargo man has been refused bail and will face Picton Local Court on Thursday.
It is understood that the teenagers killed were from the Tahmoor and Bargo areas, and all attended Picton High School.
The site of the crash became a memorial on Wednesday, as a steady stream of community members - many teenagers themselves - came to leave flowers and grieve the loss of the young lives.
Police continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash and appeal for anyone with dashcam or social media footage to come forward.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
