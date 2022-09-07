Dragons out to buck Broncos trend and secure NRLW finals berth

St George Illawarra can lock in a finals berth, but Saturday's clash with Brisbane in Melbourne also offers up the opportunity to break a major hoodoo.
For perhaps the first time ever, the Dragons will head into the showdown as betting favourites against the Broncos despite having never knocked off the three-time premiers in the NRLW's short history.
The record includes a 30-6 loss in the 2019 grand final, while their lone meeting last season saw the Broncos claim a 22-18 win in a thriller despite the Dragons ultimately progressing further to the grand final.
The departure of foundational chips Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton to Newcastle has left a major dent in Brisbane's start to the current campaign - leaving them 1-2 with no guarantee of a finals spot.
They've never looked more vulnerable but, with key remnants of a champion side remaining , Dragons vice-captain Keeley Davis feels the long-time benchmark remains a powerhouse.
"People like Ali Brigginshaw and Chelsea Lenarduzzi have been so good for so long and have had such a long record of dominance," Davis said.
"I'm sure it's going to be a really hard game and I think it's probably the perfect match-up for us after the loss we've just had.
"Coming up against a team like that really gives you that energy back to get back and put in a good performance against a quality team.
"It's a really good opportunity for us to perform well and get back onto that winning path.
"It obviously wasn't the best way to lose last week getting a lot of points put on us, but I have no doubt we'll be back this weekend and put in a much better performance."
The Dragons will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing last-start defeat to the Roosters, with coach Jamie Soward promising structural and personnel changes heading into Saturday's clash at AAMI Park.
Despite establishing herself as the game's premier No. 9, Davis shapes as a swiss army knife for her coach having enjoyed stints in a roving lock forward role through the campaign.
I feel like I've gone a long way because I've been versatile so that's obviously not going to stop at this level.- Keeley Davis
She's equally adept in the halves but the 22-year-old is happy to play any role required of her so long as it is in the service of winning.
"I definitely do enjoy [lock], but I've got a lot of learning still to do there," she said.
"I'm still working out how I want to play there and how I can be better in that area, but I like that variation. It gets me out of nine a little bit and gets me running the ball a fair bit which I think is my strength.
"I feel like I've gone a long way because I've been versatile, so that's obviously not going to stop at this level.
"Long-term it helps my development at nine anyway, so I'm more than happy for the coaching staff to put me anywhere as long as we're playing good footy.
"At the end of the day, I just want to win games and it's such a short season. If I can help the team out by moving into any other position I'm more than happy to do it."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
