As dawn breaks over Wollongong on Saturday, scores of people will come together and walk to commemorate those lost to suicide and support those struggling.
The Out of the Shadows Walk will be held on September 10, which is World Suicide Prevention Day.
"The purpose [of the walk] is around reflecting on and thinking about those who have been lost to suicide, those struggling with suicidal thoughts and more broadly, showing support as a community and breaking down the stigma," Lifeline South Coast chief executive officer Renee Green said.
Afterwards, she said, participants would gather for a coffee, muffin and a chat.
This year's event will be the first in a number of years.
Mrs Green said Lifeline South Coast felt it was important for the community to come together, especially coming out of the COVID period.
The service saw a record number of calls for help last month.
The Out of the Shadows Walk begins at 5.45am at the Flagstaff Point lighthouse on Saturday, September 10.
For more information or to register, visit the Lifeline South Coast website.
Those who cannot make the Wollongong event can also walk nine kilometres, in recognition of the nine Australians who lose their lives to suicide each day.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
