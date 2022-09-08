The Wollondilly shire are coming together today, seeking support in the wake of Tuesday's horror crash that rocked the "tight-knit" community of Buxton, 108km south-west of Sydney.
The single-vehicle accident claimed the lives of five local teens, three girls and two boys, aged between 14 and 16.
The crash site is "just down the road" from where two firefighters died in 2019 after a blaze tore through the Wollondilly shire, Deputy Mayor Matthew Deeth said.
Mr Deeth said as a community familiar with loss - the area had been "slammed by the fires" - he was overwhelmed by their resilience.
"This is something that will dramatically impact our community for decades," he said.
"It's been overwhelming for the community - certainly the one thing that I've witnessed and seen that's been encouraging is just how resilient the community has been," he said.
"It's such a close-knit [region]...it's great to see them rallying together."
On Wednesday evening, many gathered at St Mark's church in neighbouring Picton to share thoughts, and prayers and to lean on each other, Mr Deeth said.
The church "threw open the doors" to the community in the grips of grief, he said.
"That was a really positive of the church to do that, and I know that there was quite a number of people that did get down there," he said.
St Mark's minister Reverend Ben Boardman said it was an opportunity to provide a safe space.
"It's often very difficult in these times of grief for people to know how to respond, how to process," Rev Boardman said.
"Some were just wanting some space, some to talk, some to pray...it was very simple," he said.
A pre-arranged R U OK Day breakfast on Thursday morning, originally meant for the area's tradies, was opened up to anyone who needed support, Wollondilly Mayor Matt Gould said.
Mr Gould said the breakfast was attended by hundreds, who came together to share a meal.
Support for students of Picton High and community members affected is being offered in the area.
"Picton High have got specialist counsellors in for the kids, trying to make sure they have everything they need," Mr Gould said.
The Buxton local hall has also opened up as a community drop-in centre with counselling services available from the local health district.
Deputy Mayor Matthew Deeth said the community are also engaging with Red Cross to provide further support.
The council are "looking and what the next steps are" in terms of further support for those affected.
"We're very mindful that this [communtiy healing] is something that is going to take time," Mr Gould said.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline on 13 11 14; Mensline on 1300 789 978; Kids helpline on 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
