Twin towers planned for Wollongong CBD's high point

A pair of 21-store residential towers planned adjacent to Wollongong Hospital - at the highest point in the city - could stretch through a whole city block.
Blaq Projects - which has built a number of residential developments in the city - has lodged plans for the 91-apartment complex with Wollongong City Council.
The front of the development would sit on 379-383 Crown Street - next to the 20-storey Crownview apartments.
The rear of the development would stretch through the block south to Parkinson Street.
There is no requirement to get permission to demolish any structures as that was already granted by council as part of earlier applications.
Additionally, homes that sat on the three lots along Parkinson Street have already been knocked down.
The development would see the creation of mixed use towers consisting of 11,448sqm of commercial space, 91 residential apartments, basement parking for 301 cars, with 105 spots for bikes and 15 for motorbikes.
"Vehicular access to the subject site is currently available from Crown Street," the statement of environmental effects noted.
At this location, the precinct allows for exceptional views of the CBD, the ocean and the Illawarra escarpment.- Statement of Environmental Effects for a Wollongong 21-storey tower.
"The proposed development will incorporate vehicle access primarily from Parkinson Street, with interconnected basements under both buildings."
The statement of environmental effects draws attention to the location of the site, and likelihood of great views for future residents.
"The subject property is sited on the highest peak of the Wollongong CBD area, nestled between the hospitals and the Crownview development, which are some of the largest and tallest building forms within the city centre," the statement said.
"At this location, the precinct allows for exceptional views of the CBD, the ocean and the Illawarra escarpment."
A traffic study estimated the mixed use development would create 146 vehicle movements per hour in the morning peak and 115 in the evening.
However, the study claimed the increase should be "discounted" by the traffic movements generated by existing uses of the site.
Taking that into account the morning peak movements were 93 vehicles an hour and 70 in the evening, which would not have "unacceptable traffic implications".
The development application is on exhibition until September 20.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
