Twin towers planned for Wollongong CBD's high point

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:38am, first published 2:30am
An artist's impression of a proposed 21-storey development near Wollongong Hospital - on the high point of the CBD. Picture courtesy Urban Link

A pair of 21-store residential towers planned adjacent to Wollongong Hospital - at the highest point in the city - could stretch through a whole city block.

