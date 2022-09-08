The rail problem that has hampered Port Kembla heavy industry for months has almost been fixed.
The Moss Vale-Unanderra rail line - owned by Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) - has been out of action since early March due to land slippage following heavy rains.
The rail line is used to transport raw material to Port Kembla and finished product out. But with the closure, goods have had to go through the Sydney rail network, or end up being delivered by road.
Further heavy rains in July further delayed works to repair the rail line.
On Thursday ARTC announced plans to re-open the rail line at noon on October 4.
"We are delighted to be able to announce a re-opening date for the Moss Vale-Unanderra line, this is a very important milestone for ARTC and our customers," said ARTC's Allan Jones.
"We would like to thank our customers for their patience during the network shutdown, we appreciate the challenges the shutdown caused them, but we know that they understand that safety is our number one priority on our network.
"We would also like to extend our thanks to our contractor partners for helping us get these important works done in what were, at times, extremely challenging conditions."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
