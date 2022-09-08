Could there ever be a better introduction to your new school as a five-year-old than a teddy bears picnic?
Thanks to Zoe Parkinson that's exactly how Figtree Public school welcomed next year's new starters.
Advertisement
Year 5 student Zoe didn't just suggest the picnic but was also the brain's trust behind the idea to present the incoming kindy kids with teddy bears before the 2023 school year.
"It was their first time at the school so we there were lots of activities to welcome them," school principal Melissa Harding said.
"They were all presented with bears and buddies."
Zoe and her Year 5 classmates have been assigned as buddies and helped the new starters personalise their bears before all the details were recorded for posterity with photos and certificates.
"The bears went home with the kindies and it's safe to say there were some pretty big smiles on the bus back to daycare," Ms Harding said.
It wasn't just Zoe and her classmates involved in the legacy project - she roped in her mums, too.
"They run the recycled uniform shop," Zoe said. "We had some old school uniforms that couldn't be used again so we used the material for the bears instead.
"The idea is to make the kindies feel more comfortable and I think it will do that."
Whether the teddy bears picnic will be a one-off or a recurring event is yet to be determined.
"A lot of work went into creating 30 teddy bears," Ms Harding said. "We have a few spares so any new enrolments between now and 2023 will be looked after."
The idea of the senior group leaving a legacy isn't new, Ms Harding said.
Previous cohorts have painted a mural, repainted a fence and planted trees.
"Last year, some kids decided a fence was rundown so we got them paint and they painted it," Ms Harding said.
"I love the community feel of our school, we all come together and support one another and it is a welcoming environment."
COVID, she said, had limited the school's community activities.
"It is exciting to welcome our new families and having our existing families as part of that," she said.
Advertisement
Do you have an education story you would like us to know about? Email news@illawarramercury.com.au.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.