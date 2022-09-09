For years, Sarah Carli planned to compete on the European circuit. That dream became a reality in 2022, and now the Wollongong athlete is ready to take her performance to the next level.
Carli has just come off a busy international campaign which included competing in numerous races in Europe and putting in strong showings at the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games. She capped that period off by finishing sixth in the 400-metres women's hurdles final in a time of 55.82 seconds in Birmingham.
The 28-year-old enjoyed a mini holiday after the Games, and now feels refreshed and ready to prove she can match it with the world's best in 2023 and beyond.
The World Championships in Budapest next year will be her first major chance to grab attention, while the 2024 Paris Olympics loom further on the horizon.
"I did a bit of racing in Europe this year and got a taste for being on the international circuit, and that's something I want to do again next year. But I want to be more competitive," Carli said.
"I don't want to just keep making semi-finals, I want to be pushing up and being on the cusp of making finals. And to do that, I need to be running 54 seconds [in 400m hurdles] regularly. I've never run a 54 before, I'm not quite there yet. I'm not quite on that competitive world-class level, but I'm on the cusp, so I'm working hard to push my way in there."
While she is constantly looking for improvement, Carli was satisfied with her campaign in Birmingham. The Illawarra talent finished fourth (56.10) in her heat to scrape into the final, where she finished sixth.
Those results came after she made her Olympics debut in Tokyo last year, narrowly missing out on a semi-finals berth.
"I was happy with the series of races I put together, starting with the comps I did beforehand in Europe and then at World Champs and Comm Games, they were super consistent which I think is all you can ask for when you go over there," Carli said.
"It was amazing [at the Games]. Due to COVID protocols at the Olympics, we had no one in the stadium, so to have a packed out stadium with 40,000 people cheering was incredible. I've never run at a comp before that with that amount of spectators.
"Obviously we're always chasing personal bests, and I didn't quite get that this season. But I had a series of really consistent races, so to back up after a World Championships two weeks later and run another 55, in a final, I was really happy with that.
''When I walked off the track, I said 'that was all I had'. I knew I had physically done my best on the day, so that's all you can ask for.
"I want to be able to finish my career and say I gave it everything and reached my full potential. I don't want to finish with what ifs, I want to finish and go 'that was my best' - similar to how I walked off the track at Comm Games. I want to be satisfied to know I gave everything, and that's what drives me. I don't want to have any regrets when I finish running."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
