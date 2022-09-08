Lord Mayor says Yerbury should get keys to the city

Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery says Wollongong should recognise Professor Justin Yerbury's significant achievements in scientific research on Motor Neuron Disease (MND) by handing him the "keys to the city".
In a Lord Mayoral Minute next Monday night, Cr Bradbery will ask councillors to support his motion to bestow the council recognition on the University of Wollongong scientist, who last week took out the 2022 Eureka Prize.
"Professor Yerbury's scientific achievements, his inspiration and advocacy for those with disabilities and his tenacity of spirit, in spite of his own physical disabilities, make him a worthy recipient of the Keys to the City," Cr Bradbery said in a report to next week's meeting.
If the motion is supported, Prof Yerbery will join 15 others who have been handed the keys to Wollongong, including Richard Tognetti, Emma McKeon, Emma Tonegato, Nicole Beck and Cyrus Villanueva.
The research undertaken by Professor Yerbury and his team has implications for the wellbeing and future health outcomes for humanity.- Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery
He will be the first scientist to receive the award, which has mainly been given out to sportspeople or performers.
Asking for councillors' support, Cr Bradbery highlighted Prof Yerbery's work as "a molecular biologist who leads a research team that has challenged prevailing thought about the pathology of MND, a degenerative disease with no known cure".
"His discoveries about the underlying molecular principles of the disease, made since he was diagnosed with MND in 2016, are driving new research into the causes of cell dysfunction," Cr Bradbery said.
He noted Prof Yerbury - a Professor in Neurodegenerative Disease at UOW - has been awarded Wollongong's Citizen of the Year in the Australia Day Awards in 2019 and made a member of the Order of Australia in the 2020 Australia Day Honours for 'significant service to education and research in the field of biological sciences'.
"Council may bestow this honour and recognition by awarding the Keys to the City to individuals who have given a significant high level of long-term service, inspiration and esteem to the community of Wollongong over and above the criteria outlined for the Australia Day Awards."
"The research undertaken by Professor Yerbury and his team has implications for the wellbeing and future health outcomes for humanity."
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
