A development application lodged by the firm behind the Wonder Apartments in Wollongong will not be affected by recent issues with the NSW Building Commissioner.
Last week, NSW Building Commissioner David Chandler issued a stop work order on the Young Street site, claiming "significant" structural issues.
However, the four-page stop work order contained no mention of any structural issues.
Meanwhile developer WP Projects has lodged a request with Wollongong City Council to allow alterations to its approved development application.
These changes include a new roof feature to hide machinery, an adjustment to the car park layout and amended landscaping.
A council spokeswoman said the recent issues would have no effect on the application process.
"The application for the modification of the current development consent is not related to the current stop work order," the spokeswoman said.
"The assessment will continue in accordance with the relevant planning legislation."
The spokeswoman also said it was not the role of council to ensure construction is carried out appropriately.
"In general, it's the responsibility of the appointed Principal Certifier to ensure that the construction of the development is carried out in accordance with the approved Development Consent and associated approved Construction Certificates," she said.
"The Principal Contractor has a responsibility to ensure that all building work is carried out in accordance with the National Construction Code, relevant Australian Standards and SafeWork NSW requirements."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
