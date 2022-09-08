Your ultimate guide to Kangaroo Valley this spring

Spring has sprung in Kangaroo Valley, and the historic little town is welcoming back visitors with open arms.
Businesses are ready for the warmer months, with a smorgasbord of events and activities on the calendar to suit every kind of traveller - from the day trippers, to those who want their country escape to last a little while longer.
As the blossom trees and magnolias bloom in this picturesque part of the Shoalhaven, here is your ultimate guide to Kanagroo Valley this spring.
Kangaroo Valley Craft Beer and BBQ Festival
Back for its seventh year, KVBBQ will feature craft beer brewers from around the region, top of the line barbecue caterers, live music, and plenty of all-ages activities from piglet racing to helicopter rides.
The ever-popular piglet races will take place on both days of the festival, so everyone can pick their favourite cute critter.
When: September 17-18, from 10am each day.
Where: The Friendly Inn, 159 Moss Vale Rd.
Kangaroo Valley Folk Festival
Relaxed, joyful, and 100 per cent family friendly, the Kangaroo Valley Folk Festival is set to inspire arts loves of all ages.
The friendly festival will celebrate its 15th years of folk music, dancing, poetry, art and craft in the picturesque valley setting.
The line-up is locked and loaded with a mix of favourites, old and new, local, and international performers.
When: October 14-16.
Where: Osborne Park Showgrounds, 179 Moss Vale Rd.
For more info and tickets, visit the Kangaroo Valley Folk Festival website.
Visual Arts in the Valley
Is contemporary art more your speed? Spend the October long weekend at Visual Arts in the Valley.
Some of the best contemporary art from across Australia (and around the local region) will be on show, speaking about the national, regional and local issues that matter.
Galleries and special events will pop up across town during the festival, allowing art lovers to explore the area.
When: September 30 - October 3.
Where: start at Osborne Park Showgrounds, 179 Moss Vale Rd.
For the full program and more info, visit Arts in the Valley online.
Cook and Dine Class, Hampden Deli
Learn to cook like a fine dining chef at one of Hampden Deli's popular Cook and Dine classes.
Whether you want to sharpen your skills at a filleting and sashimi class, or roll like an Italian and learn gnocchi and tortellini, there's likely a class on to suit your tastes.
For those who just want to taste test, why not try the Deli's intimate six course dinner showcasing the best of the Shoalhaven Coast.
When: September 10, October 8, October 29.
Where: Hampden Deli, 4/160 Moss Vale Rd.
To book, visit the Hampden Deli website.
Highland Valley Forage
Keen foodies are setting off for one last hurrah in Kangaroo Valley, at the Highland Valley Forage.
This foodie trail tells the story of how the highlands and Shoalhaven region are connected through food and wine.
Walk along the Three Views Walking track, stopping at 10 food and beverage stations along the way, enjoying a degustation lunch, meeting the local food and wine producers and being part of nature (opt for the 4km short route, or try it all on the full 9.5km trail).
When: October 22-23.
Where: Tallowa Dam Rd, Kangaroo Valley.
To book, visit Highland Valley Forage online.
Film screening: The Message of the Lyrebird
Spotted a lyrebird dashing into the bush? Learn something about their magic and raise some funds for local Landcare at a special screening..
This award-winning film looks deep into the behaviour of lyrebirds, its birding subculture, the science, the sounds, and the Original Australian story of the lyrebird.
Tickets are available online.
When: Saturday, September 10, 5.30pm.
Where: Upper Kangaroo River Community Hall, 1009 Upper Kangaroo River Rd.
Canoes, Cool Climate Wines, and Canapes
Do you love the outdoors, but also the finer things in life? This adventure has you covered.
Glide downstream in a canoe on the Kangaroo River, while indulging your tastebuds with delicious canapes and award-winning local wines.
Spot majestic wildlife and see breathtaking scenery, while simultaneously taking a culinary tour of the Valley.
When: Saturday, October 1.
Where: Beehive Point, Tallowa Dam.
To book your canoe, visit Experience Nature online.
For the regulars: local markets
The monthly farmers markets and makers markets are a lovely way to meet and support local artisans and producers, and take home something special from a memorable time away.
While in town, be sure to snap a picture with the historic Hampden Bridge, sample the local cafes and pick up a gift for a loved one (or yourself!) at the high street boutiques.
When: September 11 and 24; October 9 and 29; November 13 and 26.
Where: The Friendly Inn, 159 Moss Vale Rd.
Visit Kangaroo Valley is packed with up-to-date information on events, attractions, accommodation, and more in the region.
To plan your trip, head to: visitkangaroovalley.com.au
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
