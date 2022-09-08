Illawarra Mercury
Nowra TAFE students 'hop to it' a roo rehab

September 8 2022 - 2:58am
TAFE NSW Nowra animal studies student Kaylee Pettit tends to a joey under the instruction of trained and licensed wildlife carers at Wandandian Kangaroo and Wallaby Rehab Centre.

The next generation of Shoalhaven animal carers has had a hands-on lesson in nurturing vulnerable wildlife as part of a special visit to the Wandandian Kangaroo and Wallaby Rehab Centre.

