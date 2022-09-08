Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

NSW government targets a Wollongong-western Sydney rail link

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:46am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A fast rail link along the NSW coast, and a new line linking the Illawarra with western Sydney are viewed as significant in the Six Cities discussion paper released on Thursday. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

A rail link between the Illawarra and western Sydney is "vital", according to a NSW Government discussion paper released on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.