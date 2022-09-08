A rail link between the Illawarra and western Sydney is "vital", according to a NSW Government discussion paper released on Thursday.
The Six Cities Region discussion paper floats ways to bring together the Illawarra-Shoalhaven, Lower Hunter and Greater Newcastle, Central Coast and Greater Sydney.
"The six cities are uniquely placed to be globally competitive," NSW Cities Minister Rob Stokes said in the introduction to the paper.
"It is Australia's only functional city-region, and is iconic around the world."
For years Business Illawarra have been pushing the South-West Illawarra Rail Link, which is effectively an upgrading of the Maldon-Dombarton line with the addition of passenger services.
Now, the Six Cities discussion paper suggests the state government may finally be on board with that idea.
"The development of a new rail connection to western Sydney is a crucial link that would support additional rail freight capacity in and out of Port Kembla and the Illawarra-Shoalhaven City," the paper stated.
The paper also noted that improved rail connections more broadly were an important part of linking the six cities.
"A dedicated fast rail line from Newcastle to Wollongong would serve the Hunter, Central Coast, Greater Sydney, and the Illawarra-Shoalhaven, with an extension connecting Greater Macarthur to the Southern Highlands, Southern Tablelands and Canberra regions," the paper stated.
Business Illawarra's Executive Director Adam Zarth was pleased to see the rail focus in the discussion paper.
"This supports our long-standing advocacy for rail connectivity to Western Sydney in the form of a South West Illawarra Rail Link," he said, "and more recently our call for $10 million to fund a rail resilience masterplan to address the many points of failure in the southern rail network that recent weather events have drawn into focus having caused major challenges for exporting businesses across the state."
"Through the Draft Cities Plan process for our region, due to be completed in 2023-24, and all other avenues available, we will be advocating for this planning work to be completed - and for it to include a complete assessment of the South West Illawarra Rail Link proposal."
Premier Dominic Perrottet said the overall vision "includes unlocking new opportunities for businesses across the Six Cities in traditional industries and also in the industries of the future".
In terms of creating jobs, the Six Cities plan aimed to create distinct "innovation districts", which will each focus on different industries.
"The Illawarra-Shoalhaven City innovation district is likely to be anchored on our maritime defence and aerospace capability, freight and logistics, specialised steel manufacturing, and the cultural and creative industries," the paper stated.
People have until October 30 to provide feedback on the paper with draft city plans to be released in 2023.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
