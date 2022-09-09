We can all play a role in suicide prevention

Looking after your own mental health and wellbeing is also an important step to prevent suicide. As the saying goes, "you can't pour from an empty cup", or in other words, you can't help someone else if you're feeling too low or depleted. The past couple of years have brought unprecedented disruption and turmoil, and we can all benefit from being kind to ourselves. Find realistic, practical actions you can take to improve your personal sense of wellbeing like taking a walk in the sunshine, getting enough sleep, or keeping alcohol consumption to healthy levels.