Anna Watson on why 'hypocrite' Mark Latham tried to discredit her

Shellharbour MP Anna Watson says Mark Latham's attempt to discredit her has only strengthened her resolve when it comes to making sure NSW Parliament is free from bullying and harassment.
Speaking for the first time since Mr Latham used parliamentary privilege in a budget estimates hearing on Tuesday to claim Ms Watson attempted to drive while 'paralytically drunk', she called the One Nation politician a coward and a hypocrite.
On Tuesday, Ms Watson issued a statement confirming she had been drinking with Mr Latham in August 2020 amid a personal crisis, but said she did not attempt to drive and was picked up by her husband.
"The way he's targeted me is because he doesn't like the idea of having the Broderick review," she said, referring to the review into bullying, harassment, and sexual misconduct in NSW Parliament.
"He was saying in budget estimates that I am an unfit person to be on this committee, because of something i did two years ago.
"If he thinks for a minute that I'm going to stand down for this committee, then he can think again, because me intention is to keep going to the committee and to ensure that is is strengthened."
She noted that the committee was tasked with "setting the terms of reference, reporting back to the executive group, ensuring that we have the right people guiding us and forming the framework and getting the scaffolding around how it's going to work when it comes time for people to make complaints".
"We are not a judge and jury on that committee, so as a committee member we don't actually hear the complaints, we don't know how many complaints have been made or why has made them," she said.
"I'm staying on that committee and I'm going to see it through to the end until we have a framework that works for people that work who work within the parliamentary precinct, for MPs and their staff, any visitors and anyone who comes into contact with the parliament.
"Until we've got that right, I'm staying on that committee. Because this is why women leave politics because of bullies like Mark Latham."
Ms Watson said she had been blindsided by Mr Latham's comments about her drinking, and believed it was hypocritical for him to bring up her drinking as a reason why she was unfit to serve on the committee.
She noted she went to the bar outside of business hours in August 2020, and that the parliament had not been sitting that day.
"That day was one of the worst days of my life with things that happened to me with a family member, it was one of the most traumatic things I've ever gone through and am still going through," she said.
"For him to do this knowing how upset I was on that day, he could see I had a meltdown... I was just in disbelief and then I thought, what a hypocrite."
"He was in the bar, he's always in the bar. I've lost one demerit point ever and I've been driving for 42 years - I've got a pretty good record.
"This is a bloke who broke the arm of a cab driver, who abused a cameraman and who has had a pretty colourful history when it comes to bullying and violence."
"This has taken some bark off. But I'm putting Mark Latham on the shelf, I don't care if he collects dust for the rest of his life, he's not my priority."
Ms Watson said she has been buoyed by the support she has received in the two days since the incident.
For instance, in another budget estimates hearing on Wednesday, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard praised Ms Watson for her work on women's health, and said Mr Latham's claims about were "absolutely irrelevant" and an attempt to undermine the review.
Ms Watson said she has been surprised by Mr Hazzard's comments, but noted she had received support from all corners following Mr Latham's accusations.
"To have someone the calibre of Mr Hazzard calling him out is a pretty good indication of how other men feel when these men decide they are going to bully women," she said.
"I've had a lot of support from my own party, many colleagues, including the leader Chris Minns. The Labor party is that - we do throw our arms around each other when times get a bit tough. I've had support from colleagues, my family and friends and people in my circle - but also people outside of it that I don't even know."
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
