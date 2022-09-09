With less than two weeks to go before Wollongong takes the world stage as host of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships, attention is turning to where you will find the best official parties.
Competitors, teams, visitors and spectators will be in town for one of the biggest events on the world road cycling calendar.
And Wollongong is ready to turn it on at a number of official parties and events to mark the occasion.
During the Olympic-scale sports and community celebration that is the Wollongong 2022 Festival, there will be a bumper program of arts and cultural activities including Spin Fest - a free program of live music, art, entertainment, food and fun.
A full program of events can be found here.
One of the most anticipated events of the Spin Fest program is the Spin Fest Beach Party - a free beachside event to take place on North beach.
The event starts with a traditional First Nations Welcome to Country led by Dr Jodi Edwards. This will be followed by a fire lighting and smoking ceremony.
The Gumaraa dance troupe will then showcase Australia's rich indigenous culture through a traditional dance and didgeridoo performance before the main event.
There will be a pop-up street food market in the Cliff Road car park with food trucks serving up savoury and sweet treats from 5pm.
Grab a bite to eat to enjoy as DJs, roving entertainers and circus artists perform around you.
If you prefer to dine-in, nearby venues, including Novotel Wollongong Northbeach, Diggies Café and North Beach Pavilion will be open late to serve dinner and drinks.
On stage, 'drag king' Axl Rod will MC the line-up of musical acts, featuring performances by acclaimed Electric Fields, and other live acts, including Caravana Sun, Emily Wurramurra and True Vibe Nation.
You can enjoy the music from nearby vantage points or dance the night away on the sand, under the stars.
The evening will end with a spectacular drum and fire finale.
Details: Spin Fest Beach Party, Saturday, September 17, 5pm-10pm, North beach, Wollongong. For more information click here
You can party like a boss and watch the races at a corporate event.
Experience the thrills of the biggest sporting event to come to Wollongong while enjoying sweeping ocean views from City Beach function centre at North Wollongong.
There are a number of VIP hospitality packages offering front-row seats as the world's best cyclists turn the final corner and fly towards the finish line.
Whether you're entertaining clients, networking or simply want to be part of the excitement, there is a corporate package for you.
Each package includes private viewing areas, a seasonal food menu, premium drinks including NSW wines and local craft beers, digital screens so you can watch all the action and live musical entertainment on elite race days.
Elite single day packages are available on Sunday, September 18, for the women's elite and men's elite time trials, and on Saturday, September 24, when the women's junior and women's elite road races take place.
Packages are also available on Sunday, September 25, for the men's elite road race.
Peloton single day packages are also available from Monday, September 19-23. You can select from men's under-23 time trial, men's and women's junior time trial, the team trial mixed relay and the men's junior and men's under-23 road race.
A Championships Private Suite is also available for bookings. Positioned close to the finish line, it offers an exclusive location for up to 25 guests to party in private.
Each suite offers a bar, flat screen TV monitor, dining furniture and an outdoor viewing deck close to the action.
Details: Click here
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
