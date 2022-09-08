NYE fireworks to return to Kiama to see in 2023

The new year will be celebrated with fireworks for the first time in two years in Kiama with the return of the NYE Sky Shows.
This will be the first time Kiama has welcomed in the New Year with fireworks since 2019 when 15,000 people turned out to watch the show.
Destination Kiama said now was the time to bring back the show over Kiama Harbour where they hope the extravaganza will be attended by the local community.
"Around 15,000 people enjoyed the sights and sounds of our last Sky Show in 2019, making it one of the largest NYE fireworks displays in NSW," said Destination Kiama Chair Matt Brown.
"Importantly, it is a family-friendly and easy-to-access alternative to the spectacular but heavily-crowded Sydney fireworks."
"We will once again be providing an eat street experience with food and drink stalls alongside Kiama Harbour."
"The idea being to stimulate your taste buds with a variety of cuisine as well as your eyes and ears with fireworks and music."
"I encourage our local food operators to help us once again celebrate New Year's Eve in style in arguably the prettiest setting on the South Coast."
The event is expected to include an East Street food market, roving performers and a kids carnival.
Food vendors who would like to be part of the Kiama NYE Sky Show should lodge their expression of interest by 30 September.
