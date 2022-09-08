For weeks now, organisers of the looming UCI Road World championships have repeated two words: plan ahead.
Some people the Illawarra Mercury spoke to have heeded that warning and are heavily planning for the road closures. Others ... well, not so much.
Advertisement
Austinmer's Nathan Stratton told the Mercury he is trying to use all available information to prepare for the road closures, as he works in Wollongong's CBD and needs to be able to travel to and from work.
"I think the hype is definitely starting to build around the race," Mr Stratton said.
"I'm trying to use all the information available to prepare."
Others said they won't be preparing for road closures but will instead "take it day-by-day".
For some, the excitement of the race coming to Wollongong outweighs the inconvenience.
North Wollongong resident Joe Woodward said he would be affected by the road closures, but would also enjoy a front-row seat.
"We live in North Wollongong but it's a once-in-a-lifetime event for Wollongong and I'm fully supportive of it," he said.
"We'll work through the inconveniences of the road closures, but we've also got front-row seats to the race itself."
Other residents living outside the city centre plan to avoid the event entirely to save the inconvenience.
Val Comber won't be travelling into Wollongong during race week.
"I live in Dapto. It won't affect me, I just won't come into Wollongong," she said.
But Steve Mitchell from Kanahooka said he would making the effort to experience the race live.
"I'm in Kanahooka so it won't really affect me but we will be catching public transport in to watch the race," Mr Mitchell said.
"I can't wait.''
Advertisement
A common concern expressed related to the commute to work and parking, now that clearway signs have being posted around the route.
Levi Murray from Wollongong knows the event will affect his ability to drive to work and plans to use public transport.
"My work doesn't offer on-site parking so, for me personally, I'll be most likely leaving my car at the nearest train station and catching public transport in," he said.
With public transport use expected to be at high-demand, Wollongong's Sean Rozendaal is opting for foot power.
"I live in pretty much West Wollongong so I live far away, to walk that's 20 minutes, that's not fun", he said.
Advertisement
People are still concerned road changes will affect their ability to attended appointments.
One Wollongong woman said she may have to postpone medical appointments until after the race as she has no way of getting there, "which is no good when they are serious [appointments]".
Another admits she's confused about road closures near her place in North Wollongong and is unsure how to prepare as the map dropped in her letterbox was "unreadable".
"The maps that were dropped in our letterboxes are not helpful, the print was too small and I couldn't read it. I even tried to use a magnifying glass," she said.
"I'm a teacher and am used to reading maps, but still couldn't work out this map."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.