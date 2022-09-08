Police hunt three men after South Coast home invasions, stabbing

Police believe two home invasions and a stabbing in the early hours of Wednesday on the South Coast are linked.
Emergency services were called to Denhams Beach about 1.10am Wednesday after reports of three matters - two home invasions and a stabbing.
Advertisement
An 18-year-old man had presented to Batemans Bay Hospital with a number of non life-threatening stab wounds to his abdomen.
Officers from the South Coast soon uncovered a nearby home in Kennedy Crescent which had been targeted just minutes before a home on Beach Road.
Police are looking for three males aged in their late teens, who were wearing dark clothing and face coverings.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Batemans Bay Police on 4472 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Read more:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.