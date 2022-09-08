A magistrate has found police failed to arrest a man who was kicked and punched by a security guard at the entrance to a Wollongong pub.
In Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, Magistrate Chris McRobert found police did not correctly arrest Kyle Kirikau and dismissed a charge of failing to leave a premises when required.
However, Mr McRobert found Kirikau guilty on two counts of assaulting a police officer and one count of resisting a police officer. Kirikau pleaded guilty to a third charge of assaulting a police officer.
On October 30, 2021, Kirikau was on a night out with a female companion. The pair attempted to enter the Grand Hotel at 11.20pm and had consumed two drinks prior to arriving.
Kirikau, 25, and his partner were allowed to enter, before his partner was refused entry by a security guard who said she appeared intoxicated after stumbling up a step.
Then, Kirikau indicated to the woman she should run past the security guard into the venue, which she attempted to, before being stopped by a staff member. Kirikau tried to block the security guard from stopping his partner.
After Kirikau blocked the security guard, the guard kicked him and raised his fists. Kirikau and the security guard then got into a scuffle before Kirikau is pushed into an alcove next to the entrance and goes to the ground, where the security guard and two other staff members get on top of Kirikau in what defence lawyer Patrick Schmidt termed a "scrum-style situation".
Witnessing the fight as he was patrolling Keira Street in a police car, Constable Mathew Marshall pulled up and exited the car and indicated to the Grand Hotel staff to get off Kirikau.
Constable Marshall then pulled Kirikau by the arm, causing his head to hit a part of the hotel's entrance, without telling Kirikau that he was under arrest.
"On the ground, with three people on top of him, did you turn your mind to the fact [Kirikau] could have been the victim," Mr Schmidt asked Constable Marshall.
"No," Constable Marshall replied.
Constable Marshall said he tried to move Kirikau away from the entrance to the hotel where he could have a conversation with him and de-escalate the situation.
"He was directing verbal abuse at anyone present and objected to leaving," Constable Marshall said.
To get Kirikau away from the hotel entrance, Constable Marshall put his hand on Kirikau and said he arrested him on suspicion of failing to leave a licensed premises when required.
Mr Schmidt challenged the legality of the arrest.
"The assault had clearly stopped, security had moved away, the officer came and started dragging him away," he said.
"Nothing about this arrest is lawful."
Police prosecutor Sean Thackeray said Constable Marshall was acting lawfully.
"[Constable Marshall] had reasonable grounds to suspect [Kirikau] had committed an offence."
Magistrate McRobert said the circumstances didn't add up.
"I find it difficult to understand how that amounted to an arrest," Mr McRobert said.
"What I cannot understand is, if he's of the view that the accused is failing to [leave a licensed premises], why didn't he immediately say 'You are under arrest for failing to quit a licensed premises.'"
While finding that police failed to make the arrest, Mr McRoberts said the police acted legally and appropriately in attempting to diffuse the situation.
Mr McRoberts, while finding the arrest had not been made while Kirikau was on the ground in the entrance-way, said that by the time Kirikau was in handcuffs outside the premises, he was under arrest.
"My view is that the police actions were appropriate, [Constable Marshall] attempted to pull the accused away from scene, and was immediately met with high level of resistance and animosity. Kirikau began kicking other police officers, [and] became increasingly violent. I am not satisfied that the actions of police were illegal or even for that matter inappropriate."
After Constable Marshall pulled Kirikau by the arm, he was joined by other police officers who were able to arrest and handcuff Kirikau.
Constable Marshall said that Kirikau acted in a violent manner as police attempted to arrest him, kicking and thrashing around and there was no way the officer could have a rational conversation with Kirikau.
In court, Kirkau said he was scared and confused after being hit by the hotel staff and as police tried to arrest him.
"I tried to curl up, I didn't know if I was going to be hit," he said.
After police handcuffed Kirikau, they began to move him towards the police van.
Prosecutor Thackeray said this was then Kirikau began to lash out at police.
"The uncontested evidence of Senior Constable Grose is that the accused was pushed in the cage, the accused kicked out and struck [Senior Constable Grose] in the thumb, leading it to hyper-extend and cause significant pain."
In the subsequent struggle, Kirikau kicked out at two police officers. Mr McRobert said that while the kick was not deliberate on the part of Kirikau, who said he was attempting to balance himself, he would have known the police were there and therefore there would have been a risk of striking the police officers.
Mr Schmidt asked Kirikau what he thought of the situation he was in.
"Did you think police were there to help you?"
"No," replied Kirikau.
Ultimately, Mr McRobert said the charges of assaulting police officers and resisting arrest were established, and found Kirikau guilty on these charges, but issued a word of advice.
"I view the offence with a certain sense of sadness. There are so many points in the course of events where, if people had taken a different course, the outcome would've been very different."
