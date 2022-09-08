Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police fail to arrest Kyle Kirikau in fight at Grand Hotel

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated September 8 2022 - 8:34am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man was kicked by a security guard and dragged by police before lashing out at officers in a scuffle outside The Grand Hotel in October 2021. File picture.

A magistrate has found police failed to arrest a man who was kicked and punched by a security guard at the entrance to a Wollongong pub.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.