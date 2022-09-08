With Winx in foal to Pierro and Verry Elleegant trying to reignite her career in Europe, Nature Strip carries the torch for Chris Waller into the spring.
The eight-year-old resumes next week in The Shorts (1100m), on a path to locking horns again with great rival Eduardo and the flashing Masked Crusader in the richest race in the world, $15 million The Everest at Royal Randwick next month.
Advertisement
As defending champion, Nature Strip has been beaten twice since, by Home Affairs and Eduardo in the autumn, before winning a third straight TJ Smith and the Group 1 King's Stand at Royal Ascot.
He also this week captured a second Australian champion racehorse of the year award, reflecting the Waller stable's on-track dominance.
Waller has now won the prestigious award seven years in a row, thanks to Winx, winner of four Cox Plates and has a grandstand named in her honour and Verry Elleegant, who captured a breakthrough Melbourne Cup.
Speaking to ACM Racing, Waller is confident of Nature Strip securing his legacy with another Everest climb, but also hopeful of capturing the hearts of fans and punters in the way Winx and Verry Elleegant did.
"I hope so, he's certainly regarded in the same way by everyone at the stable," he said.
"That's how we feel about him, but I certainly respect that punters expect him to win every time he goes out there on the track.
"He has come back well, he went over to Ascot with a spring time like environment, so he wasn't confused by the seasons at all.
"It's a relief to have him back in top condition for the spring, he's ready to go."
Nature Strip is a $3 favourite with Bet365 to win another Everest, ahead of Mazu ($8), Eduardo ($9), Lost And Running ($9), Classique Legend ($11), Masked Crusader and Paulele ($15).
Eduardo resumed with a comfortable 2.5-length win in the driving rain in the Group 3 Concorde Stakes last Saturday, but Waller hopes the decision to hold off will work in Nature Strip's favour.
"I'm pretty pleased we missed the heavy track, they can always take a bit more out of them than you'd like," he said.
"It was good to see Eduardo come back so well though. Nature Strip will have to be primed to beat him, we know he's a very good horse.
"But he trialled really well last week, he'll gallop again Saturday.
"A lot of people just think these sprints are jump and run, but there's a lot that goes into it and we know there's very few who can match that high cruising speed."
Advertisement
While Nature Strip's mission is straightforward, Waller's challenge is otherwise more complicated as he plots the Melbourne and Sydney carnivals for the likes of potential Cox Plate hopes Fangirl and Hinged, as well as Caulfield and Melbourne Cup bids for import Surefire and Crystal Pegasus.
In March, Fangirl outlasted Hinged in a thrilling Group 1 Vinery Stud Stakes at Newcastle.
Fangirl was flying late in the Winx Stakes a fortnight ago when second behind Godolphin star Anamoe, who is the Cox Plate futures favourite at $4.
"If anything she gained a few admirers there, it was a huge run," Waller said.
"She's similar to Hinged, she'll most likely go to the George Main, but we'll keep the options there.
"We try to keep a little bit in the tank and make sure we're always there at the end of spring.
Advertisement
"My job is just to keep that confidence there as they've come through, we've got a lot of confidence in our systems and we just try to keep things simple.
"Winx didn't start as a superstar, sometimes you can be surprised by just how much a horse improves through a preparation."
Both Fangirl and Espiona are also Golden Eagle contenders.
Espiona is nominated for the Epsom and Cox Plate, but Waller was quick to declare her abilities over a shorter trip, while preparing for Saturday's Sheraco Stakes at Rosehill, where she is a firm second favourite at $3.50 behind Bjorn Baker's Shades Of Rose ($3.20).
"She's matured nicely," Waller said.
"We haven't really pushed the button with her in her work, but she's more of a speed horse."
Advertisement
Surefire could be the great hope for Waller to win back-to-back Melbourne Cup trophies after Verry Elleegant's stunning triumph last year.
After a brilliant 1400m victory first-up, he failed to handle the track conditions in the Group 2 Chelmsford over a mile.
Waller backed Surefire to prove himself as a Cup hope.
"I made the decision we would run him [last start], but we knew we were in trouble a fair way out," he said.
"He showed a lot first-up, races like the Melbourne Cup aren't the dour staying races anymore. You need that turn of foot, so we'll see where he gets to between now and then."
Advertisement
STARS OF THE SPRING
Nature Strip v Eduardo (v Mazu, v Masked Crusader ...): Two of the finest modern-day leading sprinters, chasing racing's biggest prize again in The Everest.
Anamoe v Zaaki v Fangirl: Fangirl was making ground late behind Anamoe over 1400m in the Winx Stakes and they meet again in the George Main (1600m) next week.
Aussies v internationals: Duais is the futures favourite for the Caulfield Cup, with Mr Brightside, Surefire and Montefilia well in the market, but can any of them defy the international raiders in the Melbourne Cup, including Great Voltigeur Stakes winner Deauville Legend?
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Advertisement
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.