A Woonona man will spend at least six weeks behind bars after his alcohol consumption got the better of him.
David Fleming, 34, pleaded guilty to behaving in an offensive manner in a public place, remaining in the vicinity of a licensed premises after being removed, failing to comply with COVID isolation requirements, shoplifting and common assault.
On July 13, Fleming, who was staying at a rehabilitation facility in Surry Hills, left the facility and went to the Keg & Brew Hotel on Foveaux Street.
Staff there refused him entry due to his level of intoxication.
Fleming then urinated on a tree four metres from the entrance to the pub and sat down at an outdoor table at the pub.
Security at the pub waved down nearby police and told them what had happened. Police saw Fleming urinating on the tree and checked his details.
Police observed Fleming smelling strongly of alcohol, exhibiting poor balance and with glassy, bloodshot eyes.
Police believe he was intoxicated.
When asked where he lived, Fleming told police an address in Sylvania but that he was staying at the nearby rehab facility.
Police escorted Fleming to the facility where staff told them Fleming had tested positive to COVID and was no longer welcome due to harassing staff and breaching rules.
In Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, Magistrate Greg Elks said Fleming had to deal with his consumption of alcohol.
"You've got to do something about your problem with alcohol," he said.
Mr Elks accepted there were special circumstances in Fleming's case and that there were prospects of rehabilitation.
Mr Elks sentenced Fleming to three months in prison for the offensive behaviour and COVID offences, backdated to July 21.
On July 20, at 6.35am Fleming entered an IGA X-Press store in Sylvania.
The on shift manager saw Fleming, wearing a black hooded jumper and black trackpants, quickly exit the store.
At 8.25am Fleming returned and again tried to leave quickly but the manager saw him with a bottle of mouth freshener in his hand.
Asked if he was going to pay for it, Fleming said no, before the manager and another staff member called out to stop Fleming, who left the store.
Fleming came back a third time to the store at 9am and again grabbed a bottle of mouth freshener. The staff members tried to stop Fleming but he left the store with the mouth freshener.
The next day, Fleming was drinking at a Sylvania address when he became aggressive with a woman who also lived at that address.
The woman called Fleming an Uber to Boyle's Hotel in Sutherland as she did not want him at the home.
At the hotel, Fleming was refused entry and called the woman, who ordered him an Uber back home.
Once home, Fleming continued drinking and started to demand the woman buy him alcohol, including yelling "buy me three longnecks" numerous times in the woman's face.
Fleming then pushed the woman in her back and shoulders, after whcih she left the house and reported Fleming at Miranda Police Station.
Police later came to the address and found Fleming in a bathtub drinking a large bottle of beer. Fleming was visibly intoxicated, slurring words and unsteady on his feet.
Police arrested him and took him to Sutherland police station.
Mr Elks sentenced Fleming to nine months in prison for the assault and shoplifting offences, backdated to July 21, with a three month non parole period.
Fleming will be eligible for release on parole on October 20 and has to comply with a period of residential rehabilitation.
