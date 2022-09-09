Lopsided scorelines a problem for the NRL. Letters, September 10, 2022

Surely someone at the NRL must realise the game has massive problems; 50, 60, and 70 point scorelines are not a good look for a so called elite sport. Also how can the NRL charge full price for a match between two of the top teams when one side rests 13 out of 17 top players from the game? What a farce. This is certainly not fair for the other teams vying for a spot in the top 4 and top 8. A player has an accidental head clash and gets suspended for a number of matches, another player kicks a player in the head and groin and that is okay? What a joke.
Why not have the top 10 teams forming a top division, and add another three teams to form a lower division of 10 teams, and have promotion and relegation between the two divisions. Promotion and relegation works well in football and keeps interest in the comp buy having teams battle to stay in the top level and other teams trying to gain promotion.
Frank Tecza, Dapto
I am in agreement with Ian Young regarding the fencing etc around the "midden" on Towradgi Point. While I am unaware of its actual consistency, the fencing and abandonment of the site is an eyesore. Why can't a decision be made regarding its importance and necessary landscaping be completed? A further point is how many middens do we really need to retain? Certainly that are a cultural feature but they were basically also an a "rubbish dump" for food consumed in a particular area.
Why can't any type of culturally significant area be marked and described in an informative manner to denote its significance? Examples of this in the same area are the plaques for the Bass and Flinders landing at Towradgi and the shipwreck off Corrimal Beach.
Whilst on the topic of retaining culturally significant sites I was extremely disappointed and angry when the foundations and relics of one of the very early hotels at the bottom end of Crown St, on the old Dwyers site were on display for a weekend and then covered by the concrete footpath. This area could have been covered with a glass footpath so another scrap of Wollongong's history would have been preserved.
Heather White, Towradgi
As a local timber worker, I am so disappointed to see a petition in parliament to stop the hardwood timber industry at exactly the time that families up and down the coast need every bit of timber possible to rebuild after fires then floods. The petition shows a lack of understanding about the industry and will make it harder for people to rebuild without actually making things better for the environment. I hope the parliament starts looking at real solutions for the issues towns like ours face instead of spending time on stuff like this.
Peter Errington, Towradgi
