Lopsided scorelines a problem for the NRL. Letters, September 10, 2022

Surely someone at the NRL must realise the game has massive problems; 50, 60, and 70 point scorelines are not a good look for a so called elite sport. Also how can the NRL charge full price for a match between two of the top teams when one side rests 13 out of 17 top players from the game? What a farce. This is certainly not fair for the other teams vying for a spot in the top 4 and top 8. A player has an accidental head clash and gets suspended for a number of matches, another player kicks a player in the head and groin and that is okay? What a joke.

