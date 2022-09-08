How you can support the families of the Buxton crash victims

Wollondilly Shire's mayor has announced a way that the community can provide financial support to the grieving families of the Buxton crash victims.
Matt Gould said the council had activated its Mayoral Relief Fund, making it open to donations.
Cr Gould said the funds raised would go directly to the families, and anything extra would be put towards youth mental health and driver safety campaigns.
"It has been an extremely difficult week for Wollondilly, with the community still coming to terms with the loss of five young local lives," Cr Gould said.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved, the Picton High School and Buxton communities and the emergency responders who dealt with this heartbreaking scene.
"We are a resilient community that unites together during times like this, and it has been heartening to see people coming together to support each other during this difficult time."
People can donate to the fund at the council's administration building at 62-64 Menangle Street in Picton or online.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
