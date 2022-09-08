He had an injury-plagued 2022 season, but the Dragons have shown faith in Billy Burns after re-signing the backrower on a one-year deal.
St George Illawarra announced on Friday morning that the former Panther would remain at the club until the end of the 2023 campaign. Burns, who moved to the Red V from Penrith in early 2021 as part of a player swap with Eddie Blacker, has played 31 NRL games so far.
The 23-year-old had an injury-disrupted 2022 season, restricting him to just four NRL matches. He said it was a "surreal feeling" to remain with the Dragons.
"My injury troubles over the past 12 months put me in limbo there for a while, so for the club to put their trust in me for next season means a lot," Burns said.
"I was a fan of the club growing up so to stick with the Red V for another season is exciting. If I told my younger self he would be a Dragon when he grew up, he wouldn't believe me, so that makes me very happy.
"2022 was a disjointed campaign for me so I'm under no illusions I have plenty of areas to work on as a player throughout pre-season and next year."
The Burns re-signing helps bolster St George Illawarra's forward stocks for 2023, with the likes of Blake Lawrie, Jaiyden Hunt, Jack Bird and Michael Molo also recently re-committing to the club.
Young guns Tyrell Sloan, Jayden Sullivan, and Max and Mat Feagai will also remain with the Dragons, while the Mercury understands the Red V is close to announcing the addition of Tigers hooker Jacob Liddle.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
