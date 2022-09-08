Illawarra Mercury
St George Illawarra Dragons re-sign Billy Burns on fresh one-year deal

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 8 2022 - 11:52pm, first published 10:40pm
Dragons forward Billy Burns works hard to make extra metres during a game against the Roosters earlier this season. Picture by Scott Gardiner/Getty Images

He had an injury-plagued 2022 season, but the Dragons have shown faith in Billy Burns after re-signing the backrower on a one-year deal.

