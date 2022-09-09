Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong will host the 25th Australian Cruise Association Conference 2023

By Louise Negline
Updated September 9 2022 - 5:21am, first published 5:00am
Wollongong has been chosen to host the 25th Australian Cruise Association Conference next year bringing hope that there will be a resurgence of cruise ships docking in Port Kembla.

