Wollongong has been chosen to host the 25th Australian Cruise Association Conference next year bringing hope that there will be a resurgence of cruise ships docking in Port Kembla.
The announcement was made in Townsville overnight at the annual AGM event of the Australian Cruise Association.
Port Kembla became Australia's newest cruise destination in 2016 with the arrival of a Royal Caribbean ship but no cruise ships have visited since the COVID pandemic.
"Our community lined our coastline in their thousands in 2016 to welcome Radiance of the Seas, our first cruise ship to dock in Wollongong," Destination Wollongong chair Cr Tania Brown said.
"From that first visit and those thereafter our city established a reputation as being one of the friendliest and most welcoming ports in the country.
"In the 2018-19 cruise season, three cruise ships visited Wollongong attracting over 11500 passengers and 3219 crew," said Destination Wollongong general manager Mark Sleigh.
Cr Tania Brown said cruise ship stop-overs to Port Kembla inject at least a million dollars into the local economy.
"We need to remind the cruise ship industry of the benefits of stopping in the Illawarra.
"After that visit Radiance of the Seas Captain Goran Peterson said 'in 35 of years of sailing cruise ships around the world said my crew and my guests have never received a warmer welcome'.
"When the ship arrived we had an ambassador program, where volunteers showed tourists the way to the beach, shops and local destinations.
Cr Brown is backing her confidence in the resurgence of the cruise ship industry by booking her own trip with 20 friends next month.
"We'll depart from Sydney for a four day cruise up to Moreton Island in Queensland. My sister organised it so we could spend time together with friends.
"European trips are still off the radar for a lot of travellers because of COVID, but there's so much we can feel confident about doing in Australia, including cruise ship holidays.
"It will be Wollongong's great honour to host the 25th Australian Cruise Association next August and welcome up to 120 delegates to the event."
