Ellen Perez's dream run at Flushing Meadows is over, after the Shellharbour talent and partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez were knocked out in the semi-finals on Friday (AEDT).
In a see-sawing encounter that lasted two hours and 15 minutes and reached three sets, Czech pair Katerine Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova prevailed 6-3 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 to book their spot in the US Open 2022 final.
In the end, Perez and American Melichar-Martinez were forced to pay for making 40 unforced errors during the contest.
Despite the loss, it was Perez's best ever campaign at a Grand Slam event, surpassing her previous best of a quarter-final - alongside Melichar-Martinez - at Wimbledon earlier this year.
"We had to be aggressive because they're a really aggressive team," Krejcikova said afterwards.
"They were serving well and really active at the net, so we tried to stay more aggressive than them. And the game that we played today was working, so I'm really happy that we're in the final."
Siniakova and Krejcikova came firing out of the blocks in the semi, twice breaking their opponents to jump out to win the first four games.
Perez was able to hold her nerve on serve to steady and get the score back to 4-1. The no.10 seeds dropped the next game, before holding on Melichar-Martinez's serve at 5-2.
Perez and Melichar-Martinez then broke Siniakova's serve, but the no.3 seeds held their nerve to take the opening set.
Siniakova and Krejcikova took the first game in the second set, before momentum swung towards Perez and Melichar-Martinez, who jumped out to a 3-1 lead. The arm wrestle continued during the set, with the pair extending their advantage to 5-2.
However, the Czech pair wrestled back momentum, winning the next three games to draw level at 5-5 before claiming the following game.
Perez then held her nerve on serve to force a tie-breaker. The 26-year-old and Melichar-Martinez lifted, taking the tie-breaker 7-4 to force a third set.
Their momentum carried over into the deciding set, where they the first game, but it was Siniakova and Krejcikova who jumped out to a 4-2 lead.
With Perez under the pump, a small contingent of Australian fans in the crowd started up an "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi" chant to try and inspire their hero.
However, their opponents continued to surge ahead, stretching their advantage to 5-3 before they closed out the set and victory.
Siniakova and Krejcikova will now wait to see who they will meet in the final, with Aussie Storm Sanders and American Caroline Dolehide taking on US duo Taylor Townsend and Caty McNally in the other semi on Saturday (AEDT).
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
