Shellharbour's Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez knocked out of 2022 US Open

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 9 2022 - 2:49am, first published 2:25am
Nicole Melichar-Martinez (left) and Shellharbour's Ellen Perez discuss tactics. Picture by Elsa/Getty Images

Ellen Perez's dream run at Flushing Meadows is over, after the Shellharbour talent and partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez were knocked out in the semi-finals on Friday (AEDT).

