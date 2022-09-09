Pash Movement was established by Ashley Louise, the owner was born and raised in Wollongong but left in search of what the world had to offer.
After travelling the world and having a desire for teaching Pilates, Ashley found herself studying her first course in the jungle of Costa Rica nine years ago. Ashley continued her education completing a further three courses and is comprehensively trained across all Pilates equipment. Finding herself back home and ready to bring a magnitude of wisdom and experience, Ashley opened the doors of Pash in late 2021.
Pash Movement is the only studio in the Illawarra to offer both reformer and tower Pilates in a group setting.
The combination of the two pieces of equipment allows a wide variety of exercises with different planes of movement and resistance which provides an enhanced Pilates practice for everyone from beginner to pro.
Pilates is a form of movement that has so many benefits both physically and mentally. Primarily exercises are performed with a focus on strengthening and aligning the whole body whilst enhancing balance and coordination. The exercises are performed utilising resistance from the spring loaded equipment which can be tailored to the individual.
Ashley said, "Pilates has the ability to help everyone at every stage of their life so they can benefit from all the positive impacts it has to offer. Our youngest member is 18 and our eldest is 88 so it highlights that it has a lot to offer at every stage of life."
Pash offers a variety of classes including reformer and tower Pilates classes, a foundations class for beginners, elevate - a high intensity workout and Ebb & Flow - a combination of stretch, Pilates and meditation.
"We have also introduced Pause and Buff bones which are specifically designed to assist every body - we are here to support everyone," Ashley said.
Pause offers women a menopause specific class. Changes in the body at this time can have the body feeling less familiar so this class offers specific exercises, education and support. A great way to connect with other amazing women at the same stage experiencing the same changes.
Buff bones is a medically endorsed, full body exercise system that focuses on bone strengthening and balance - perfect for those with osteoporosis and arthritis and those wanting to incorporate functional movement to create strength and confidence.
"At Pash we focus on correct alignment and form during the exercises and also the breath, which when integrated with the movement itself will allow the mind/body connection - allowing you to leave feeling rejuvenated and refreshed after the workout," Ashley said.
"In today's busy society we can all take some time to ensure our breath is regulated which has a positive impact on our nervous system. This is why we also offer guided meditation."
Pash Movement has memberships starting at $30 a week but for a limited time is offering a spring into spring offer of two classes for $39 so now is the best time to kick start your Pilates journey. Go to pashmovement.com.au
From September 5, more than 130,000 Australian women will collectively join forces to put themselves first.
Jean Hailes Women's Health Week - Australia's biggest event dedicated to the health of women, girls and gender-diverse people - will feature more than 1700 events across every state and territory.
Focusing on education, community building and fun, events are designed to build networks and conversations and will include opportunities such as lunch and learns, fitness events, workshops, podcasts, classes and activities.
"Women's Health Week provides the perfect platform to connect women to others as well as to their local health services," Jean Hailes for Women's Health CEO Janet Michelmore, AO said.
"This Women's Health Week, we want women to know they are not alone and getting together to support each other is a great step to good health."
Now in its 10th year, Women's Health Week is a celebration of women in Australia, women from all walks of life.
In 2021 - despite a second year impacted by lockdowns and restrictions - more than 128,000 women participated in 2277 events.
"It may seem absurd, but women need reminding that it's OK to put themselves first. So often they put the needs of family, friends, even their pets, above their own," Women's Health Week community engagement manager Renea Camilleri said.
"In the workplace, in the family home and in social networks, women often seem to put their own needs behind those of others.
"Juggling careers and home, COVID restrictions, the resulting homeschooling and remote working has placed increased stress on women who are already time poor. It means we often forgo or delay important tasks such as health checks and tests.
"Putting ourselves first, looking after our mental, physical and emotional health and prioritising these areas of our lives means we are our best selves with others."
This year's Women's Wellness Week campaign's motto is "It's OK to put yourself first."
To join a local event, visit womenshealthweek.com.au/events.
A woman's body goes through many changes during pregnancy.
While some of these are a necessary part of growing a healthy baby, there are other changes they could certainly do without.
Unsightly, swollen legs with ropey, bulging veins is a common and often uncomfortable aspect of pregnancy.
As the baby grows the uterus presses on and partially blocks the veins returning the blood flow from your legs towards the heart. This increases the pressure in the venous drainage from the legs. Unique pregnancy hormones also soften the vein walls and especially the valves, which makes it harder to do their job and increases the chance of blood 'pooling in the leg'.
Dr David Huber from The Art of Vein Care and The Illawarra Vascular Lab said, "If you already have varicose veins pregnancy is likely to make them worse."
In many cases varicose veins go away in the first year post-delivery, however often they can cause ongoing issues.
"It can help to stay active: walk, swim, change your position," Dr Huber said. "Raising your legs on a pillow often or wearing support stockings can also help."
Treatment for varicose veins is not done during pregnancy or whilst breastfeeding.
"Veins can be managed by wearing compression stockings. It's best to have them measured and fitted. It may be inconvenient but it is strongly recommended," Dr Huber said.
"Treatment is best performed between pregnancies now that walk in, walk out remedies are available."
After 30 years working with both arteries and veins, Dr David Huber has watched the methods of treating vein problems change radically.
He began working in Wollongong, Nowra and Milton in 1990, as the first specialist vascular surgeon in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven.
In 2018 he left his group practice and went solo opening The Art of Vein Care and The Illawarra Vascular Lab, specialising in veins and also offering artery scans.
"The methods of treating vein problems have changed so much that I felt that I had something new to offer," Dr Huber said.
"Modern non-invasive methods for both arteries and veins are available that are equally effective but have a far quicker recovery time."
Dr Huber said they are a speciality practice offering a 'one stop shop' or a 'walk in, walk out' service.
"Treatments can be done in our procedure room within our practice, with no need for a hospital stay. We do offer treatment at Wollongong Private Hospital for patients who would like sedation and for patients who need more sophisticated procedures such as stenting the pelvic veins or treatment of ovarian vein coiling," he said.
The Art of Vein Care treats all vein issues from spider veins and varicose veins to pelvic venous compression, specialising in vein disease.
"We also offer a complete vascular ultrasound service, scanning (non-invasive examination) of veins as well as arteries. Modern ultrasound allows detailed imaging and accurate diagnosis of arterial and venous conditions," Dr Huber said.
Call 1300VEINCARE or go to theartofveincare.com.au