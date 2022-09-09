Pilates for all stages of life Advertising Feature

Pash Movement is the only studio in the Illawarra to offer both reformer and tower Pilates in a group setting. Picture supplied

Pash Movement was established by Ashley Louise, the owner was born and raised in Wollongong but left in search of what the world had to offer.



After travelling the world and having a desire for teaching Pilates, Ashley found herself studying her first course in the jungle of Costa Rica nine years ago. Ashley continued her education completing a further three courses and is comprehensively trained across all Pilates equipment. Finding herself back home and ready to bring a magnitude of wisdom and experience, Ashley opened the doors of Pash in late 2021.



Pash Movement is the only studio in the Illawarra to offer both reformer and tower Pilates in a group setting.



The combination of the two pieces of equipment allows a wide variety of exercises with different planes of movement and resistance which provides an enhanced Pilates practice for everyone from beginner to pro.

Pilates is a form of movement that has so many benefits both physically and mentally. Primarily exercises are performed with a focus on strengthening and aligning the whole body whilst enhancing balance and coordination. The exercises are performed utilising resistance from the spring loaded equipment which can be tailored to the individual.

Ashley said, "Pilates has the ability to help everyone at every stage of their life so they can benefit from all the positive impacts it has to offer. Our youngest member is 18 and our eldest is 88 so it highlights that it has a lot to offer at every stage of life."

Owner of Pash Movement in Fairy Meadow, Ashley Louise says Pilates has so many benefits both physically and mentally. Pictures supplied

Pash offers a variety of classes including reformer and tower Pilates classes, a foundations class for beginners, elevate - a high intensity workout and Ebb & Flow - a combination of stretch, Pilates and meditation.

"We have also introduced Pause and Buff bones which are specifically designed to assist every body - we are here to support everyone," Ashley said.



Pause offers women a menopause specific class. Changes in the body at this time can have the body feeling less familiar so this class offers specific exercises, education and support. A great way to connect with other amazing women at the same stage experiencing the same changes.

Buff bones is a medically endorsed, full body exercise system that focuses on bone strengthening and balance - perfect for those with osteoporosis and arthritis and those wanting to incorporate functional movement to create strength and confidence.

"At Pash we focus on correct alignment and form during the exercises and also the breath, which when integrated with the movement itself will allow the mind/body connection - allowing you to leave feeling rejuvenated and refreshed after the workout," Ashley said.



"In today's busy society we can all take some time to ensure our breath is regulated which has a positive impact on our nervous system. This is why we also offer guided meditation."