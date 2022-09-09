Local agency MacKillop Family Services is commending its incredible foster carers in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven this Foster Care Week, September 11-17.
MacKillop's theme, "It takes all kinds", celebrates the diversity of foster carers and the diversity of young people in foster care.
When he gets a call to see if he can look after a child who needs a safe home, foster carer Brent will do his best to find the space.
It might be a child who needs respite for just a few days or weeks, but if he has a spare room, kids and young people find a welcome sanctuary at Brent's family home.
Brent, has been a foster carer for seven years and is the long-time carer of three siblings, 10-year-old Charlie*, nine-year-old Ryan* and seven-year-old Tom* who have been with him since they were babies and toddlers.
"I'm always amazed at the empathy the kids show for children and young people who come to stay with us for respite or emergency care," Brent says.
"They go out of their way to make everyone welcome, it's like they know how important it is that new people feel safe and comfortable and accepted by us, whatever their needs."
Brent has a friend who has been a foster carer for a long time, and he talked to her to find out what is involved before putting his hand up to become a foster carer.
"From the moment you enquire to going through assessment, training and finally accreditation, the process is designed to help you see if foster care is for you.
"You are supported to understand foster care through the eyes of a child or young person who may have experienced trauma and you can access professional therapeutic care if that is what the child needs."
MacKillop Family Services carer recruitment coordinator, Christina D'Acunto, sees how local foster carers support children and young people in the area.
"MacKillop has so many amazing foster carers in the Illawarra Shoalhaven, and we couldn't do this without them. Every day we are grateful for their help and it's lovely that we get to say thank you to them during Foster Care Week.
"But we still need more carers and the need keeps growing. If anyone has been thinking about foster care, now is the time to make that call or attend an upcoming information session, you can get details on the website at mackillop.org.au."
Christina added that MacKillop staff and foster carers throughout Australia are joining in a Carer Call Out Day on Wednesday, September 14.
"Our staff and local foster carers will be pounding the streets distributing postcards and posters and chatting to people about foster care," Christina added. "MacKillop's foster carers are our best ambassadors. Stop us and say hello if you are in town."
Visit mackillop.org.au/get-involved/become-a-foster-carer or call MacKillop Enquiry Line on 1300 791 677 to find out more.
This week is Foster and Kinship Care Week and William Campbell Foundation and other agencies within the sector acknowledge and celebrate all the wonderful carers who are dedicated to providing love, care and support to children and young people. They cannot thank you enough.
This year they have seen a fall in families becoming foster carers. Currently there are 36 children in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven needing care and 64 per cent of those are aged between the ages of 10 and 15.
For the children this means there is more time without a secure place to call home. This leads to a lack of stability which causes them to disengage with school and the community.
Rick, one of their amazing foster carers, started caring for children 16 years ago. When his children left home, Rick and his wife decided to take on a foster child and they never looked back.
They have fostered children both on a short term and a more permanent basis and Rick is now urging others to do what he has done.
"If you don't do what we do, you'll never see the blessings that we get from these children," Rick said.
As a child in care himself, their founder and chairman, Bill Campbell understands how important it is to celebrate Foster Care Week and acknowledge the incredible and selfless acts carers do for vulnerable children.
"Foster Care Week is a special week for us at William Campbell Foundation, as we reflect on the dedication, love and support our carers give our kids every day," he said. "Every year we say thanks to our carers through special little ways to let them know we are thinking of them during this wonderful week."
With the support of an agency, foster carers can help a child heal and grow through trauma, and see them reunite with their family, or move on to live independently.
If it's not possible for a child to return to their family, foster carers can provide a long term home where a child can love and be loved, while giving them the roots to stand tall and be strong as adults.
Foster care can be an extremely rewarding life decision that can change the life of a child. Every child and young person's experience will be different, and every fostering experience will be different.
No matter what role carers take on from providing fortnightly respite or a short-term home to providing a forever home, they are just as thankful because even the small acts of kindness can change a child's life.
This week, they encourage you to reflect on the amazing work that foster and kinship carers do in providing loving and caring homes for young people and kids in care.
To find out more about being a foster carer, head to wcfoundation.org.au or call them today on 1300 000 WCF.
Foster carer Kate had a nagging feeling that wouldn't go away. Over and over, she kept thinking the same thought... I am meant to be a foster carer.
She had a great childhood, growing up with lots of cousins, she was active in gymnastics, and she was always surrounded by lots of kids.
Her fostering journey was inspired by reading about foster care in a series of books by UK author Cathy Glass.
Kate started to talk to the loved ones around her, to make sure they were on board with her decision.
Once she had the support of family and friends, she made the call to CatholicCare and started the process to become a foster carer.
"I started with respite care," Kate said. "But, things really fell into place when I started doing short term placements, which offered more time to connect with the children and help them feel safe and supported."
Kate is pragmatic about foster care too.
"Don't get me wrong, it can be very hard and challenging dealing with kids who have experienced trauma," she said. "But it's so fulfilling to work with them through those moments that make your blood pressure boil."
Eighteen months ago Ellie* (named changed for privacy reasons) came into Kate's care. Kate has loved watching her grow and enjoy things like swimming, dancing and time with friends.
"Fostering feels very natural to me," Kate added. "I've gone from living on my own, being absorbed by my own needs and career development, to finding balance and peace in my life.
"I enjoy channelling my time and energy into Ellie's needs and helping her to thrive."
It often weighs on Kate's mind, the number of kids out there who don't have a parent, a family member or a carer to nurture them.
Someone who can offer them the chance to be in a safe, loving and caring home, so they can grow up and be whoever they want to be.
Kate says that if you are thinking about fostering, talk to your family and friends and make sure you have a good support network.
"You need people around you that will support you through the tough times and provide practical and emotional support. Then if you have a love for kids and you want to help, just go for it!" she said.
Currently there are 54 children in the Illawarra/Shoalhaven and 66 children in Macarthur/Southern Highlands who urgently need family placements or respite care.
Manager - Carer Recruitment & Support Lisa Condon said, "Children in care are looking for people like you to provide love, care and a sense of belonging."
Call 0418 783 956 for info about becoming a foster carer or email fosteringfutures@catholiccare.dow.org.au - CatholicCare will support you every step of the way.
