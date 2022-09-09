Giving kids a safe home Advertising Feature

MacKillop Family Services is commending their incredible foster carers during Foster Care Week from September 11-17.

Local agency MacKillop Family Services is commending its incredible foster carers in the Illawarra and Shoalhaven this Foster Care Week, September 11-17.



MacKillop's theme, "It takes all kinds", celebrates the diversity of foster carers and the diversity of young people in foster care.

When he gets a call to see if he can look after a child who needs a safe home, foster carer Brent will do his best to find the space.



It might be a child who needs respite for just a few days or weeks, but if he has a spare room, kids and young people find a welcome sanctuary at Brent's family home.

Brent, has been a foster carer for seven years and is the long-time carer of three siblings, 10-year-old Charlie*, nine-year-old Ryan* and seven-year-old Tom* who have been with him since they were babies and toddlers.

"I'm always amazed at the empathy the kids show for children and young people who come to stay with us for respite or emergency care," Brent says.

"They go out of their way to make everyone welcome, it's like they know how important it is that new people feel safe and comfortable and accepted by us, whatever their needs."

Brent has a friend who has been a foster carer for a long time, and he talked to her to find out what is involved before putting his hand up to become a foster carer.

"From the moment you enquire to going through assessment, training and finally accreditation, the process is designed to help you see if foster care is for you.



"You are supported to understand foster care through the eyes of a child or young person who may have experienced trauma and you can access professional therapeutic care if that is what the child needs."

MacKillop Family Services carer recruitment coordinator, Christina D'Acunto, sees how local foster carers support children and young people in the area.

"MacKillop has so many amazing foster carers in the Illawarra Shoalhaven, and we couldn't do this without them. Every day we are grateful for their help and it's lovely that we get to say thank you to them during Foster Care Week.

"But we still need more carers and the need keeps growing. If anyone has been thinking about foster care, now is the time to make that call or attend an upcoming information session, you can get details on the website at mackillop.org.au."

Christina added that MacKillop staff and foster carers throughout Australia are joining in a Carer Call Out Day on Wednesday, September 14.

"Our staff and local foster carers will be pounding the streets distributing postcards and posters and chatting to people about foster care," Christina added. "MacKillop's foster carers are our best ambassadors. Stop us and say hello if you are in town."

Visit mackillop.org.au/get-involved/become-a-foster-carer or call MacKillop Enquiry Line on 1300 791 677 to find out more.